Apple finally realized not everyone wants to stare through glass

iOS 26.1’s new Liquid Glass option is the “my bad” Apple didn’t say out loud.

iOS Apple Software updates
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
A hand holding an iPhone with the Lock Screen on the display.
Apple is about to roll out the next iOS 26.1 update, and we already know some interesting things about what it will bring to our iPhones. The biggest reveal so far (well, at least in my opinion)? Apple is giving users a choice with Liquid Glass.

Yep, iOS 26.1 will let us decide whether to stick with the standard clear Liquid Glass look or switch to a tinted version that adds more contrast to the translucent elements. Honestly, I can’t wait for this change – it’s the kind of small tweak that actually makes a big difference in daily use.

When cool turns complicated


Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple

When Apple first showed off the new Liquid Glass design, it looked amazing at the demo. But once iOS 26 rolled out, my excitement faded a bit. Not everything was bad, but Liquid Glass doesn’t always work as well in practice.

For one, Safari feels trickier now. The clear look can make it harder to see what you’re typing, and iOS 26 added an extra step to reach “All Tabs.” It’s just one more click, but it’s annoying. I believe simplicity is key.



Settings aren’t immune either. Searching for something in the clear interface can be frustrating, though I’ll admit some parts still look slick. That’s why a more tinted option feels like the perfect compromise.

And apparently, some of you agree


Liquid Glass has been divisive, and our latest poll on the topic proves it. About 31% of users love the clear look, 26% are excited for the tinted option, and 18% just… don’t like it at all. I guess there’s no one-size-fits-all here. People want options, not assumptions.

How do you want your iPhone's Liquid Glass to look?

Vote View Result


Apple seems to get that now. By giving users a choice, it’s acknowledging that the “ideal interface” isn’t universal. This isn’t a radical redesign; it’s subtle, but it matters, because it means Apple listens.

A more tinted version of the Liquid Glass design might just sit right with more people. After all, readability is key on your smartphone, right? I mean, that’s the kind of subtle improvement that can make the difference between loving your phone and silently cursing it every time you open a tab.

A small update that says a lot



So with iOS 26.1, users get the best of both worlds – all the big wins from iOS 26 like the improved Camera app, better Phone app, smarter Visual Intelligence, and my personal favorite, the spatial wallpapers and Lock Screen setup – plus a new option to make the parts you didn’t like a little less messy.

But here’s what I’ve been wondering: why did Apple introduce Liquid Glass in the first place, knowing it might get mixed reactions? Especially after the whole “upgraded Siri” fiasco and the still not fully rolled out Apple Intelligence.

Because if you look at it closely, Liquid Glass does feel a bit unfinished. And this new update kind of proves that. But maybe that’s the point. Maybe Apple is laying the groundwork for something bigger and just testing the waters to see if people are ready for it – or even want it.

The all-screen iPhone?


Liquid Glass might actually be the first step toward the rumored all-screen iPhone, expected to arrive in a couple of years. The goal seems to be making the software and hardware feel like one continuous surface – more fluid, more transparent, more seamless.

Rumors actually suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could even introduce some kind of “transparent” aesthetic on the outside, while iOS 27 might double down on that look. If we let our imagination run wild, this could all lead to a see-through iPhone. Whether anyone really asked for that is another story.

What else will iOS 26.1 bring?


Of course, the new Liquid Glass option isn’t the only thing on the way. iOS 26.1 will also bring a “slide to stop” feature for alarms and timers, new Apple Intelligence languages, and a redesigned Apple TV app icon.

There’s also a small but useful new toggle in Settings – “Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera” – that lets you disable that quick swipe-left gesture if it keeps triggering by accident.

Nothing groundbreaking overall, but that’s fine. iOS 26.1 isn’t meant to be huge – the real leap already happened with iOS 26. This one’s more of a refinement pass, and honestly, that’s exactly what it needed to be.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.
