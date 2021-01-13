Apple's latest iOS beta update hints at an imminent release of this long awaited accessory
Apple today released the second developer beta of iOS 14.4. One of the biggest changes revolves around a new splash screen created for the Find My app. The screen explains some of the new features available including support for third-party accessories, the Find My Network feature (which allows you to locate lost items using the app even when you're not connected to a Wi-Fi network), and improved notifications for friends and family.
Keep in mind that this is a developer beta, not the public beta release. The latter should be released within the next day or two. If you don't want to wait for the final version of iOS 14.4 to be disseminated, you can sign up to join the Apple Beta Software Program. Just keep in mind that beta versions of software are often buggy. If you don't mind using the public beta version until the stable software is disseminated, go to beta.apple.com on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on Sign up and use your Apple ID to create and download your beta profile. Make sure it is enabled by tapping on it. Next, you reset your device and download the latest beta by going to Settings > General > Software Update.