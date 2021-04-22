Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple Tablets Software updates Wearables

With iOS 14.5 just days away, Apple releases iOS 14.6 Developer Beta 1

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 22, 2021, 10:09 PM
With iOS 14.5 just days away, Apple releases iOS 14.6 Developer Beta 1
Even though Apple won't be releasing iOS 14.5 until this coming Monday, April 26th, the company decided to get ahead of the curve today by dropping iOS 14.6 Developer Beta 1. Also released today was iPadOS 14.6 Developer Beta 1 and watchOS 7.5 Developer Beta 1.

After the cornucopia of new features that is coming in iOS 14.5, the follow-up is bound to feel barren in comparison. While we don't know exactly what new features are coming to iOS 14.6, Apple does say that "You can now directly update your iOS or iPadOS device to the latest Release Candidate (RC) without removing the beta profile. After updating to the Release Candidate, you can choose to update to the next available beta or uninstall the profile to remove your device from the beta program."

In other words, if you have the iOS 14.5 RC build installed, you can decide to stay in the beta program and receive new beta updates, or uninstall the profile to exit the beta program. For example, if you have iOS 14.5 RC installed and the beta profile enabled, when the final version of iOS 14.5 is on your phone, the iOS 14.6 developer beta will be found in the settings as an alternate update. Or, you can exit the beta program and get ready to install iOS 14.6 when it is ready..

For those who aren't sure what the excitement is over iOS 14.5, that update will allow users with an unlocked Apple Watch on their wrist and a face mask over their, well, face, to unlock their handset without having to scramble to punch in the passcode. It also will launch the App Tracking Transparency feature so that users who don't want to receive online ads can automatically opt-out from being tracked. Those who don't mind being tracked can opt-in to continue receiving ads.

The upcoming update, expected to arrive this this coming Monday April 26th, also brings with it nearly 200 more emoji, and support for the PlayStation 5 controller and the Xbox Series X/S controllers. Once iOS 14.5 is installed on the iPhone, it will ask the user to select a default voice for Siri from among four choices:

  • Voice 1-a soft-spoken male-sounding voice
  • Voice 2- an energetic, confident female-sounding voice
  • Voice 3 is similar to Voice 2 but sounds male,
  • and finally, Voice 4, which sounds like the default Siri voice that you know and love.
When Monday arrives, you can see if the update has hit your phone by going to General > Software Update.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Report reveals changes Apple could announce to iOS 15/iPadOS 15 at WWDC
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5a 5G is shaping up to be even more underwhelming than previously expected
Popular stories
The new iPads are honest about their RAM... and they have lots of it! What is Apple cooking?
Popular stories
iPads 2021 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless