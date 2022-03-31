 Apple releases minor updates that could fix major iPhone and Apple Watch issues - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
iOS Apple Software updates

Apple releases minor updates that could fix major iPhone and Apple Watch issues

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1, watchOS 8.5.1, tvOS 15.4.1, are all released
Two weeks after updating iOS to 15.4, iPadOS to 15.4, watchOS to 8.5, and tvOS to 15.4, Apple dropped a minor update meant to exterminate bugs on the iPhone, iPad, the Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Right off the bat, we can think of some bugs that might be exterminated by these updates including one for the Apple Watch that broke fast charging on the Series 7 timepiece once watchOS 8.5 was installed.

Apple iPhone users complained about the battery on their phones draining rapidly after iOS 15.4 was downloaded and installed. Naturally, we would expect Apple to fix this issue with a software update as fast as possible. Apple made some huge improvements to the battery life on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but the batteries went from hero to zero after iOS 15.4 was installed on these models. So once you have iOS 15.4.1 driving your iPhone, you might want to check to see if your battery life has returned to normal.

Another problem that iOS 15.4.1 might repair is one that affects the quality of webcam images from Apple's Studio Display. As many have noticed, the Studio Display runs a full version of iOS 15.4 which means that problems with Apple's expensive display can be fixed with a software update. That certainly beats lugging the product on the subway and taking it back to the store to fix the hardware.

With the updates, the build number for iOS and iPadOS moves from 19E241 to 19E258. The build for watchOS goes from 19T242 to 19T252, and with tvOS, the OS build goes to to 19L452 from 19L440.

To update your iPhone or iPad go to Settings > General >Software Update. To update the Apple Watch, open the Watch app and go to Settings > General > Software Update. Most updates will automatically be taken care of overnight which is when typical Apple Watch users have their timepieces on the charger.

To install tvOS on Apple TV, follow these directions:

  • Click on the Settings app from your Apple TV Home screen.
  • Click on System.
  • Click on Software Update.
  • Click on Update Software.
  • Click on Download and Install.
  • Click on Update Now.
  • Wait for your Apple TV to finish the update.
Hopefully, the major issues affecting the iPhone and the Apple Watch are now a thing of the past. Let us know by dropping your comments in the box below.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
9.5
$800 Special BestBuy $23 Special BestBuy $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3227 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Review
9.0
$700 Special BestBuy $0 Special Verizon $699 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Review
9.3
$28 Special Verizon $1000 Special BestBuy $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
9.3
$1100 Special BestBuy $37 Special BestBuy $1400 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab the popcorn, sit back, and watch the new product video for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
by Alan Friedman,  0
Grab the popcorn, sit back, and watch the new product video for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
Original Angry Birds game is back in the App Store and Google Play Store
by Alan Friedman,  3
Original Angry Birds game is back in the App Store and Google Play Store
YouTube TV brings picture-in-picture (PiP) feature to devices running iOS 15+
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
YouTube TV brings picture-in-picture (PiP) feature to devices running iOS 15+
Vertical chip stacking could lead to more powerful and energy-efficient phones
by Alan Friedman,  2
Vertical chip stacking could lead to more powerful and energy-efficient phones
These are the five best-selling smartphones in the US, UK, China, and more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  5
These are the five best-selling smartphones in the US, UK, China, and more
Bigger battery tipped for large Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 version
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Bigger battery tipped for large Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 version
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless