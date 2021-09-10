Apple surrounded by drama as it fires senior program manager Ashley Gjøvik

Apple surrounded by drama as it fires senior program manager Ashley Gjøvik0
Gjøvik has been tweeting allegations at Apple—all the way since March—about workplace safety, surveillance, and harassment. The most recent development in her story with the Cupertino-based company is her recent firing for supposedly violating rules about leaking confidential information.
“I’m disappointed that a company I have loved since I was a little girl would treat their employees this way,” she says.
While the situation with waste contamination mentioned above is alarming, the other allegations from the former Apple employee are even more so. She states to have experienced harassment and bullying from her manager and other members of her team. She has also expressed privacy concerns with Apple’s policies on surveying employee work phones.
Sooo, #Apple has pics of my boobs. During a discovery thing 3yr ago, legal forced me to hand-over all my texts. They refused to let me delete anything, even "fully personal," even when I said "by fully personal I mean nudes." They said they're in their "permanent evidence locker"— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) August 19, 2021
After months of allegations at Apple, Ashley Gjøvik received an email from Apple employee relations on September 9, saying that they wanted to contact her as soon as possible regarding a sensitive Intellectual Property matter.
Any bets if I get a literal knock on my physical door from #Apple today? pic.twitter.com/oFqw4VFaGi— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) September 9, 2021
In their response, employee relations said that she is suspended from all access to Apple systems, based on her choice not to participate in the discussion and the ‘seriousness of these allegations.' Later, Gjøvik received another email letting her know that her employment at Apple was being terminated, effective the next day.
The case of Ashley Gjøvik is not an isolated one. The #AppleToo movement has shown that other employees at Apple have allegedly also gone through similar experiences in their time working for the tech giant.
In a statement to The Verge, Apple representative Josh Rosenstock said: