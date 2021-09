Apple surrounded by drama as it fires senior program manager Ashley Gjøvik

Sooo, #Apple has pics of my boobs. During a discovery thing 3yr ago, legal forced me to hand-over all my texts. They refused to let me delete anything, even "fully personal," even when I said "by fully personal I mean nudes." They said they're in their "permanent evidence locker" — Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) August 19, 2021



Any bets if I get a literal knock on my physical door from #Apple today? pic.twitter.com/oFqw4VFaGi — Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) September 9, 2021

In their response, employee relations said that she is suspended from all access to Apple systems, based on her choice not to participate in the discussion and the ‘seriousness of these allegations.' Later, Gjøvik received another email letting her know that her employment at Apple was being terminated, effective the next day.



The case of Ashley Gjøvik is not an isolated one. The



In a statement to The Verge



#AppleToo movement has shown that other employees at Apple have allegedly also gone through similar experiences in their time working for the tech giant.In a statement to, Apple representative Josh Rosenstock said:

After months of allegations at Apple, Ashley Gjøvik received an email from Apple employee relations on September 9, saying that they wanted to contact her as soon as possible regarding a sensitive Intellectual Property matter.Gjøvik responded that she would be happy to talk as long as all communications were put in writing and noted she was forwarding the correspondence along to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), where she had filed a charge