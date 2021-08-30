AppleToo has hundreds of Apple workplace harassment stories, to be published today

#AppleToo has hundreds of Apple workplace harassment stories, to be published today0
Multiple employees are working together on it, assembling under the #AppleToo Twitter hashtag set up by Twitter account Apple Workers (or @AppleLaborers). According to those managing the account, the initiative has already attracted nearly five hundred stores of harassment, workplace discrimination, and ignored complaints.
So far, we've received nearly 500 responses, and hundreds of stories of racism, sexism, discrimination, retaliation, bullying, sexual and other forms of harassment, and sexual assault that happened at the hands of a colleague off of campus.
The account has tweeted that there was one consistent thread in most of the stories posted for the AppleToo movement, and that is that the victim's complaints to the HR department were usually ignored.
One female former employee claims that after her harassment report fell on deaf ears, she went so far as to escalate the serious "rape joke problem" all the way to Tim Cook, at a time when he was making headlines for paying personal attention to the wellbeing of his employees. Needless to say, she received no response.
It's no secret that Apple maintains a reputation as a somewhat—well, secretive company. And it seems that this doesn't pertain to tech secrets only, but that there may also be more going on related to employee treatment that's been kept under wraps as well.
Naturally, the AppleToo movement is attracting a fair amount of bellyachers, who tend to go overboard with their grievances, but that doesn't discredit those coming forward who have suffered real examples of workplace harassment that should have been addressed.
As Apple Workers has promised to start publishing the anonymous testimonies today, you could keep an eye out on their @AppleLaborers Twitter account to follow them as they begin to appear.