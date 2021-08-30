AppleToo has hundreds of Apple workplace harassment stories, to be published today





Multiple employees are working together on it, assembling under the #AppleToo Twitter hashtag set up by Twitter account Apple Workers (or @AppleLaborers). According to those managing the account, the initiative has already attracted nearly five hundred stores of harassment, workplace discrimination, and ignored complaints.





The full stories have not yet been published on the Twitter account (although you can already read the thoughts of many former employees who have voiced grievances with the company there), but are being collected by the organizers who have promised to begin sharing the testimonies anonymously today (Monday).









Before Apple Workers makes all the stories they have received public, the account organizers want to publish "information and guidance on speaking with the press" (which more than half of the volunteers apparently requested), as well as make sure people know how to file a complaint to external authorities, should the workplace incident merit it.





The account has tweeted that there was one consistent thread in most of the stories posted for the AppleToo movement, and that is that the victim's complaints to the HR department were usually ignored.









One female former employee claims that after her harassment report fell on deaf ears, she went so far as to escalate the serious "rape joke problem" all the way to Tim Cook, at a time when he was making headlines for paying personal attention to the wellbeing of his employees. Needless to say, she received no response.



It's no secret that Apple maintains a reputation as a somewhat—well, secretive company. And it seems that this doesn't pertain to tech secrets only, but that there may also be more going on related to employee treatment that's been kept under wraps as well.

Naturally, the AppleToo movement is attracting a fair amount of bellyachers, who tend to go overboard with their grievances, but that doesn't discredit those coming forward who have suffered real examples of workplace harassment that should have been addressed.

Apart from the Twitter account, AppleToo also has a dedicated website where you can read about the movement's mission statement, as well as "Connect with AppleToo" (assumedly to find others who've experienced similar incidents, and to submit your own story)—provided you've obtained a special login code from the organizers either "from the Discord group, Slack, Twitter/@AppleLaborers or appletoo@protonmail.com."

As Apple Workers has promised to start publishing the anonymous testimonies today, you could keep an eye out on their @AppleLaborers Twitter account to follow them as they begin to appear.

The #AppleToo movement, piggybacking off the #MeToo from back in 2017, sprouted up last week in an effort to provide a platform for Apple employees to share personal stories of negative experiences while working for the tech giant.