Another notable defection: Apple doyen to leave Cupertino this month
Some take the “New Year, new me!” mantra way too seriously and quit their long-standing job in January.
This, of course, can’t be said about people who work at economic juggernauts like Apple, Google, Amazon and the rest of them. They plan things many months ahead.
Saori Casey is the latest Apple veteran to depart from Cupertino (via Bloomberg) and she’ll be leaving before the end of the month. She spent more than a dozen years at Apple and currently, she serves as vice president of finance. The report states that Saori Casey, CFO Luca Maestri’s top deputy, oversees financial planning, forecasting and investor relations. Casey also worked for 15 years at Cisco Systems Inc., handling finance roles.
This is “another high-profile defection for the iPhone maker”, states the report not without support to the claim.
As we’ve discussed not even a month ago, there’s no shortage of pros leaving Apple.
First, it was Steve Hotelling who left Apple – he was deeply involved in iPhone goodies like multi-touch, Touch ID, Face ID, and also the upcoming Vision Pro revolutionary device. Then there was a report that in the first weeks of 2024 Tang Tan, Apple’s executive leading product design for the iPhone and the Apple Watch, might be stepping down.
As a name, Peter Russell-Clarke probably means nothing to the regular Apple user, but he has worked on the design of many products: iMac, iPod nano, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. He was also involved in the development of many iPhone and iPad models. His name is listed on more than 1,000 Apple patents.
This, of course, can’t be said about people who work at economic juggernauts like Apple, Google, Amazon and the rest of them. They plan things many months ahead.
Saori Casey is the latest Apple veteran to depart from Cupertino (via Bloomberg) and she’ll be leaving before the end of the month. She spent more than a dozen years at Apple and currently, she serves as vice president of finance. The report states that Saori Casey, CFO Luca Maestri’s top deputy, oversees financial planning, forecasting and investor relations. Casey also worked for 15 years at Cisco Systems Inc., handling finance roles.
Now, she’ll take a high-profile job at the Sonos company (remember those cool smart speakers?), replacing current CFO Eddie Lazarus.
This is “another high-profile defection for the iPhone maker”, states the report not without support to the claim.
As we’ve discussed not even a month ago, there’s no shortage of pros leaving Apple.
First, it was Steve Hotelling who left Apple – he was deeply involved in iPhone goodies like multi-touch, Touch ID, Face ID, and also the upcoming Vision Pro revolutionary device. Then there was a report that in the first weeks of 2024 Tang Tan, Apple’s executive leading product design for the iPhone and the Apple Watch, might be stepping down.
The third one to leave was Peter Russell-Clarke – who has worked at Apple for nearly 20 years. According to the report, he left his role in October and is now joining space technology company Vast.
As a name, Peter Russell-Clarke probably means nothing to the regular Apple user, but he has worked on the design of many products: iMac, iPod nano, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. He was also involved in the development of many iPhone and iPad models. His name is listed on more than 1,000 Apple patents.
Things that are NOT allowed: