Apple will donate $1 to WWF for each Apple Pay purchase until Earth Day ends
As one of the most successful and resourceful companies out there, Apple has started a donation campaign to support the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The WWF is an international non-governmental organization that aims to preserve and restore the Earth’s biodiversity and wilderness.
If you want to participate in the donation, all you need to do is use Apple Pay on Apple’s website, the App Store app, or in one of the Apple Store locations. The Cupertino-based company says it will donate $1 for each purchase made in any of those ways.
Apple is no stranger to helping out the WWF through donations, as it has done similar campaigns in previous years, so it’s nice to see that happening again.
Now, of course, you don’t have to purposefully go and buy something just to participate in the donation. However, if you’ve been thinking of getting something lately, then timing that purchase with the donation period is a great way to help out while shopping.
That being said, Apple will likely still make a hefty donation given there is time until April 22 and the sheer amount of people that make purchases through either of the three ways described at the beginning of this article.
Apple also has another event that will be specific to Earth Day alone, which is the Apple Watch Activity Challenge. During this challenge, Apple Watch owners are encouraged to complete a 30-minute workout throughout the day.
Of course, you can do more than that if you are feeling especially energetic, and you will receive a special badge. If you have Apple Fintess+ you can take up the challenge via one of the guided workouts and get some extra points for completing it.
