Apple lets developers test out Swift Playgrounds 4 before official launch

All the way back in the distant year of 2016, Apple launched something called Swift Playgrounds—an easy way for people to learn the Swift programming language. It was mainly oriented towards children, but also people who want to jump on the programmer career train.Sometime in the near future, Apple is expected to release the fourth version of Swift Playgrounds, although there hasn’t been an exact date announced as of yet. Nevertheless, Apple has apparently invited a bunch of professionals to test out the new update to the app and share their opinions.Thanks to one of the said invited programmers, the folks atwere able to get their hands on some information about the Swift Playgrounds 4. Based on what the programmer has shared, we know that developers will now have the ability to submit Swift projects straight into the App Store.Additionally, Apple has refined the interface to be even more simple and straightforward by adding an easy-to-understand menu for submitting an app to App Store Connect. And that is without having to use Xcode on a Mac! This means that app creation on the iPad is now also possible. Although, having said that, getting Xcode on the iPad Pro with M1 is still something some people are waiting for.What’s more, programmers will be able to set app parameters through a quick access menu. Apple has also provided a set of pre-made icons and different colors for developers to choose from. Of course, you can upload a custom one, which Swift Playgrounds will automatically resize to the appropriate aspect ratio.As mentioned earlier, there is no official information on when Swift Playgrounds 4 will come out, however, since some of its new features are said to require the upcoming iPadOS 15.2, we can expect it then.