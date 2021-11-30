Apple lets developers test out Swift Playgrounds 4 before official launch

Apple lets developers test out Swift Playgrounds 4 before official launch0
Sometime in the near future, Apple is expected to release the fourth version of Swift Playgrounds, although there hasn’t been an exact date announced as of yet. Nevertheless, Apple has apparently invited a bunch of professionals to test out the new update to the app and share their opinions.
Additionally, Apple has refined the interface to be even more simple and straightforward by adding an easy-to-understand menu for submitting an app to App Store Connect. And that is without having to use Xcode on a Mac! This means that app creation on the iPad is now also possible. Although, having said that, getting Xcode on the iPad Pro with M1 is still something some people are waiting for.
As mentioned earlier, there is no official information on when Swift Playgrounds 4 will come out, however, since some of its new features are said to require the upcoming iPadOS 15.2, we can expect it then.