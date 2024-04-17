Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

From code to career: Apple Developer Academy expands to Bali
Apple is expanding its commitment to Indonesia's iOS app economy with the opening of a new Apple Developer Academy in Bali. This is the fourth academy in the country and its goal is to provide opportunities for developers, students, and entrepreneurs in the region.

Since the launch of Indonesia's first Apple Developer Academy in Jakarta in 2018, subsequent academies in Surabaya and Batam have graduated over 2,000 aspiring developers. Notably, 90 percent of these graduates have secured meaningful employment across diverse sectors like education, e-commerce, transportation, and sustainability.

This is what Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO (duh!), says:

We’ve seen many times over that a line of code can change the world – and in Indonesia, we’re investing in the creativity and skills of people determined to prove it. We’re excited by the growing developer community in Indonesia, and we look forward to investing in the success of even more coders with our fourth academy in the country.

The academy's comprehensive nine-month program covers coding fundamentals alongside design, marketing, and project management, empowering students to become proficient entrepreneurs and developers. To foster cross-cultural exchange, the Bali campus welcomes applications globally, irrespective of educational background or coding experience.

The academies in Indonesia have welcomed students from a variety of personal and professional backgrounds. To date, the cohorts have comprised students from over 90 cities across Indonesia, ranging between 18 and 50 years old, each of whom brings new ideas and life experiences to app designs and business plans.

Recommended Stories
Mary Santoso, an academy graduate, founded WonderJack, an iPad game that supports children with learning challenges. Inspired by family experiences with dyslexia, WonderJack features a soothing interface and tactile elements to facilitate stress-free learning. Collaborations with educational institutions further expand the app's reach.

“As a stay-at-home mom, the Apple Developer Academy helped me transform and focus on my mission to help children facing learning challenges that are similar to ones my daughter faces,” Santoso says.

Another success story is PetaNetra, Indonesia's first indoor navigation app for visually impaired users, developed by alumni Graciela Gabrielle, Jessi Febria, and Yafonia Hutabarat. The app uses augmented reality to provide safe and efficient routes.

"As three female founders, we are passionate about creating social impact with the work we do. This inspired us to create PetaNetra, a gift for my parents and the 4 million visually impaired in Indonesia."

Academy alumni have made significant contributions to Indonesia's app ecosystem, with graduates like Denis Wibisono and Rais Mohamad Najib leading iOS development at Bank Mandiri. They credit the academy for honing their skills and fostering critical thinking.
