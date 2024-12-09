Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple faces $1.2 billion lawsuit for alleged failure to combat abuse images

By
Apple
A 27-year-old woman, who was abused as an infant, has filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging the company failed to effectively prevent the continued circulation of her childhood abuse images. The legal action highlights ongoing challenges in how tech companies manage and report CSAM (child sexual abuse material) online.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Northern California, claims Apple did not fully implement its promised tool for identifying and removing illegal images. The plaintiff, who remains anonymous for safety reasons, argues that despite developing a scanning system called NeuralHash, Apple abandoned the technology after facing criticism from cybersecurity experts.

The legal action seeks to represent potentially 2,680 victims, with damages potentially exceeding $1.2 billion, reports The New York Times. The suit challenges Apple's approach to CSAM, noting that the company has historically reported significantly fewer instances compared to other tech giants like Google and Facebook.

The case reflects emerging legal strategies challenging tech companies' liability for user-generated content. Recent court rulings have suggested that previous protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act may not provide blanket immunity.

Apple has maintained that it is committed to fighting CSAM while protecting user privacy. The company has introduced safety tools like content warnings in its Messages app and methods to report harmful material.

Legal experts suggest the lawsuit faces significant challenges. Riana Pfefferkorn from Stanford's Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence institute noted that a successful prosecution could potentially raise complex constitutional questions about government-mandated content scanning.

The lawsuit stems from broader concerns about how tech platforms handle sensitive content. Since 2009, when Microsoft first developed PhotoDNA to identify illegal images, tech companies have struggled to balance privacy concerns with child protection efforts.

For the plaintiff, the lawsuit represents more than a legal challenge – it's a statement about holding technology companies accountable for protecting vulnerable individuals from ongoing trauma caused by the persistent circulation of abuse materials.
