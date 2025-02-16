Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Apple considers copying Google Maps by adding this to Apple Maps

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Apps iPhone
Part of a navigation map taken from the Apple Maps app.
It's a battle worthy of some of the best brand match-ups in history. There is Coke vs. Pepsi, McDonald's vs Burger King, and IBM vs. Apple. If you own an iPhone, you have the option to choose between Apple Maps and Google Maps to assist you in navigating your way from Point "A" to Point "B" safely and quickly. Even if a large percentage of iPhone users use Google Maps, the fact that Apple Maps is the default navigation app on the iPhone leaves a large user base for the app.

Why is the number of Apple Maps users so important? Because, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Apple is once again considering the monetization of its Maps application. This would help Apple's own in-house advertising business which currently serves ads to the Apple News and Apple Stocks apps. Gurman says that what Apple is looking to do would be similar to what Google does now with Maps where a restaurant or another consumer-oriented business pays Google to appear higher up the list in a search result.

Apple Maps listing of the world&#039;s most famous arena. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Apple considers copying Google Maps by adding this to Apple Maps
Apple Maps listing of the world's most famous arena. | Image credit-PhoneArena

In addition to paying for a more conspicuous listing in a search result on Apple Maps, businesses might also be able to pay Apple to have their retail locations highlighted on the map itself. Gurman says that Apple recently held an all-hands meeting for the Maps team during which the company said that it was exploring monetizing the Maps app. No work is in progress and there is no date listed in any timeline when work on such a project might begin.

Google has been able to generate a decent amount of revenue by monetizing Google Maps and there is no reason to believe that Apple couldn't do the same thing. The latter's Services unit has grown rapidly and is now the second-largest business unit for the tech giant trailing only the iPhone in revenue. For the recently released fiscal first quarter of 2025, the company reported $26.34 billion in Services revenue.

As of last year, Apple Maps had approximately 500 million monthly active users worldwide. During October of 2024, Google Maps had 2 billion monthly active users globally. This large discrepancy (Google Maps has four times the number of users) has to do with Android being the most widely used mobile operating system for phones worldwide. Apple Maps is not offered to Android users.

Recommended Stories
Last August, there was speculation that Apple was prepping an Android version of Apple Maps. This makes sense since allowing Android users to access Apple Maps increases the number of eyeballs that could be looking at the app and increases the potential ad revenue that Apple Maps could create. As a result, we wouldn't be surprised to see Apple create an Android version of Apple Maps at the same time it monetizes the app.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike
T-Mobile will degrade your service if you use its plans improperly
T-Mobile will degrade your service if you use its plans improperly

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless