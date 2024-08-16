Apple confirms that Californians will soon add their driver’s licenses to Apple Wallet
Apple just confirmed that Californians will soon have the option to add their driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet, allowing them to present these IDs using an iPhone or Apple Watch.
Some ten days ago, when we reported on the matter, the information about the pilot program was not confirmed by the Cupertino giant.
Apple Wallet leverages the privacy and security features inherent in iPhone and Apple Watch to safeguard a user’s identity and personal information. When adding an ID to Apple Wallet, the state-issuing authority only receives the information necessary to approve or deny the addition of the driver’s license or state ID.
When presenting an ID in Apple Wallet, only the information required for the transaction is shown, and users must review and authorize the information using Face ID or Touch ID before it is shared. Users do not need to unlock, show, or hand over their device to present their ID.
A user’s ID information is encrypted and stored exclusively on their device, ensuring that others, including Apple, cannot access it unless the user chooses to present it. Apple and the state-issuing authority do not have access to details regarding when, where, or with whom a user presents their driver’s license or state ID, and Apple does not view or retain any presentment information tied to a user. If a user loses their iPhone or Apple Watch, they can use the Find My app to lock or remotely erase their device.
We’re excited to be working with the state of California to bring IDs in Apple Wallet to Apple’s home state soon, and provide residents with an easy, secure, and private way to present their California driver’s license and state ID in person and in app using Apple Wallet. Whether using IDs in Apple Wallet to breeze through travel, or to securely verify age or identity at businesses, California driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet make ID presentment seamless — all with the security built into iPhone and Apple Watch.
– Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet
Users with an ID in Apple Wallet can utilize their iPhone or Apple Watch to present their ID in person at select TSA security checkpoints and businesses, as well as within select apps to verify their age or identity.
Currently, IDs in Apple Wallet are available in five other states: Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, and most recently, Ohio.
