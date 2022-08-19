Are AppleCare+ and Samsung Care+ really the best insurance options for your iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22?

Samsung Care+:



Probably the most popular option out there when it comes to other phone insurance comes from Asurion, well, at least when compared to AppleCare+.The reason we don’t even compare Asurion to Samsung Care+ is that it is administered by it. This means that your phone goes through Asurion while it is covered by Samsung Care+, where damages are determined to see what type of repair it requires.If you own an iPhone, you can choose Asurion for your insurance, but you can only do that via your mobile carrier. The carriers that work with Asurion are AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint and each one comes with a different price for said insurance.With that said, Asurion doesn’t seem like the better option when compared to AppleCare+, as it ties you to a particular carrier, which means that if you want to switch you would have to either wait until your contract is over or pay a fee for leaving early. Not to mention that Asurion costs more compared to Apple’s option and doesn’t give you much more in return.AKKO is a great alternative for both AppleCare+ and Samsung Care+, as it offers many of the same benefits, including theft protection and same-day repairs. One of its best perks, however, are the low deductible rates which range from $29-$75 for accidental phone damage and $75-$99 for phone replacement in cases of theft or loss.Another big advantage of AKKO is that there is no limit to the number of claims you can make each year. That alone could be what makes some people decide to not go for Apple or Samsung’s insurance.Depending on the phone you have, AKKO’s plan will cost you from $6 to $12 monthly, or if you pay for the whole year in one go — $5 to $11.SquareTrade’s phone insurance is popular for being the most all-encompassing among all the other options in the US. Of course, it covers the most common phone damage like mechanical failures, screen damage and malfunctions, liquid damage, and more.Similar to the other options on this list, SquareTrade offers same-day repairs no matter where you are. You can also send it to a repair shop, although that usually takes more time before you get to use the phone again.What makes SquareTrade most alluring, however, is its affordability. The premium plans start at just $8.99 with the option to pay $19.99 for multiple device coverage. Deductibles come at $25 to $149.AppleCare+ and SamsungCare+ are easy, default choices that will offer you all you might need to cover any potential incidents with your phone. You also get the peace of mind that it is specifically the manufacturer itself who is repairing your phone when the need arises.However, you can generally get a similar experience, with some additional benefits thrown into the mix like no repair limits or multiple device coverage, from other insurance companies. On top of that, some options offer better pricing and deductibles.If you want to make it as easy as possible for yourself then you won’t go wrong by choosing Apple or Samsung's coverage. However, you don’t have to necessarily go for them if you happen to see something that specifically fits your needs from any of the other insurance companies.