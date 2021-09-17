Notification Center

iOS Apple

Apple has egg on its face as Apple Card snafu pushed back iPhone 13 delivery times

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Apple has egg on its face as Apple Card snafu pushed back iPhone 13 delivery times
According to social media reports today (via AppleInsider), some consumers had to improvise and find a new payment method for their iPhone 13 series pre-order. That's because Apple ended up with egg on its face as consumers trying to pay for their pre-order found that they could not use their Apple Card in order to complete their transaction using the iPhone Upgrade Program or through the Apple Store.

One Twitter member with the handle @ItsEricP wrote "I don’t know what was going on this morning, but as an iPhone Upgrade Customer, who prebooked their upgrade and tried to pay with an Apple Card that would not process that payment, the checkout process was NOT what I’m looking for. Two big thumbs down @apple."

Apple responded on social media by stating, "Some Apple Card Customers are temporarily unable to make iPhone Upgrade purchases using their Apple Card. If you've completed your purchase with a different card, you'll still get your 3% Daily Cash for this purchase. We’ll email you the details later," supposedly tweeted an Apple support agent. Those attempting to use the Apple Card multiple times ended up receiving multiple error notices.

The problem seems to be Apple's since the card is working for purchases at other places. Consider this tweet sent by @jcieplinski today. "Gee, my local breakfast place just let me order using the Apple Card. I wonder who else takes the Apple Card? Certainly not Apple. No. That would be silly." Techwriter Neil Hughes tweeted a series of rejection messages he received while trying to reserve an iPhone 13 model from the Apple Store.


This had to be frustrating during a morning that is usually known for being hectic at best. And missing an opportunity to complete a transaction early in the morning could have pushed back the date when you will receive your new handset into October. If this happened to you today, perhaps you'll feel better by getting this off of your chest by leaving us your experience in the comments section below.

