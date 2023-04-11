Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

The Apple Card is a soft-pull credit score card and Apple wants you to apply for it

Apple
The Apple Card is a soft-pull credit score card and Apple wants you to apply for it
If you choose to apply for Apple's fancy titanium credit card, you will have a chance to take a peek into your credit score without actually affecting it as these probes go. Apple has been sending out emails to remind people that it is one of an increasing number of credit card providers that let you preview your credit score without initiating a hard pull on your data with the credit report agencies.

Such an action may temporarily affect your credit score, so Apple is now reminding everybody who'd consider applying for its credit card that they could initiate a soft pull and have their score details sent to the email associated with their Apple ID for a preview. 

"We eliminated fees1 and built tools to help you pay less interest, and you can apply in minutes to see if you are approved with no impact to your credit score," says the marketing blurb in the Apple Card section of the website.

What Apple is offering is, in fact, not all that different to what numerous other soft-pull credit card companies do. We just checked our latest credit card application offer by some fairly obscure Synchrony Bank and it basically says the same on the tin: "there is no impact to your credit bureau score if you’re declined and no annual fee."

It's just that Apple now advertises this option front and center as part of a growing list of features and incentives. The servicing of the Apple Card is done by Goldman Sachs, after all, and it was the first foray of both companies into retail banking, with dubious success so far.

While a credit card offering makes sense for Apple, the initial excitement of Goldman Sachs may have cooled off and it may be talking Apple into a step on the gas when it comes to subscriptions and incentives. Goldman's initial outlay to set up a retail credit card business with Apple is still not recouped. 

In fact, a recent Bloomberg report showed that it lost $1 billion on the Apple Card alone last year, so we can expect more marketing push around the venerable piece of plastic titanium that the world's richest company offers with the promise to reinvent the world of credit cards that never was.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
Escape carrier control with this no trade-in iPhone 13 deal (renewed)
Escape carrier control with this no trade-in iPhone 13 deal (renewed)
Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants
Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants
Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Samsung upgrading the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
Samsung upgrading the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless