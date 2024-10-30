Apple Card has a nice cash-back promo of up to 5% for select users starting in November

The promo starts on November 6, 2024 and will run through April 30 next year. So, even if you don't get the biggest promo right away in the beginning, you could still earn some significant cash-back rewards at the beginning of next year.



Apple Card is offering a very good incentive for users to purchase more with their Apple Card during this holiday shopping season. There's a new promo that is being offered to select users right now.The promo allows you to earn up to 5% cash back on all purchases made during the promotional period. That's a big increase from the standard 1% cash back that applies to non-Apple Pay purchases. However, you're going to need to do some significant spending to hit the higher reward tier.Reportedly, in order to unlock the Daily Cash back promo, you will need to spend between $5,000 and $15,000. At $5,000, three percent of Daily Cash is unlocked. You unlock four percent if you spend $10,000, and the five percent Daily Cash is unlocked when you spend $15,000.Keep in mind that the bonus is not retroactive, which means it will apply only to purchases made after you hit each spending limit...The bonus cash applies on up to $50,000 in total purchases.But, there's another important aspect to mention: not all Apple Card users are eligible. Apple says that the offer is available to select Apple Card users who receive a notification about it in the Wallet app.In order to make sure you're not going to miss the promo invite, make sure your notifications are enabled for the Wallet app. You can do so from Settings, then Notifications, and then Wallet. You can also check for the offer when you go to your Apple Card, tap the three dots in the upper-right corner, and open Rewards & Offers.I like this incentive, but it seems you need to spend quite a lot to be able to benefit from it. Maybe if you're planning for some big purchases this holiday season, you'd be able to take advantage of this offer.