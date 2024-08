Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering

At the aforementioned price, the Apple TV is certainly one of the cheapest products the company offers. But for a simple streaming solution, you can definitely go lower. And that’s where Apple disagreed according to Gurman. The company wanted to keep that wow factor its products are often known for, and thought that a TV stick would be a very cheap looking offering.I guess Apple thought a stick wouldn’t have the same room presence as a small box. But then again, it kept selling the iPhone SE that looks like a phone from a previous generation. It’s only now that we’re potentially looking at a modern revamp of the iPhone SE , which should sell like hot cakes in my opinion.As I mentioned above, this is the same approach Apple took with the Vision Pro . And the company really needs to dial back the “high quality” for the Vision Pro 2 if it plans on netting itself a significant user base in the Mixed Reality industry.Same goes for Apple TV. The company is potentially losing out on billions in revenue.