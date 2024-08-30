Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple TV box and remote
Apple has a reputation for producing “premium” products with sleek designs and closed off ecosystems. But sometimes the obsession with this design philosophy may just lose the company money. Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman says Apple’s marketing team dismissed the idea of a TV stick years ago, opting for the more expensive Apple TV box.

Gurman also believes the company might now be reconsidering, though there’s no way to prove that for certain. A TV stick would definitely be an Apple product worth considering, in my opinion.

For comparison, the Apple TV starts at $129. Yeah, it looks pretty slick, but a lot of that cost is due to the more premium form factor. Not to mention that the A15 processor, loads of RAM, Siri compatibility and access to games from Apple Arcade adds to the cost. As Gurman points out, content subscriptions win over box hardware.

Video Thumbnail
The Apple Vision Pro is another example of cost over practicality for the sake of that premium factor. | Video credit — Apple

At the aforementioned price, the Apple TV is certainly one of the cheapest products the company offers. But for a simple streaming solution, you can definitely go lower. And that’s where Apple disagreed according to Gurman. The company wanted to keep that wow factor its products are often known for, and thought that a TV stick would be a very cheap looking offering.

I guess Apple thought a stick wouldn’t have the same room presence as a small box. But then again, it kept selling the iPhone SE that looks like a phone from a previous generation. It’s only now that we’re potentially looking at a modern revamp of the iPhone SE, which should sell like hot cakes in my opinion.

As I mentioned above, this is the same approach Apple took with the Vision Pro. And the company really needs to dial back the “high quality” for the Vision Pro 2 if it plans on netting itself a significant user base in the Mixed Reality industry.

Same goes for Apple TV. The company is potentially losing out on billions in revenue.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is back in stock for pre-orders, but you'll need to be patient
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is back in stock for pre-orders, but you'll need to be patient
The OnePlus 13 is rumored to be launching sooner than we thought
The OnePlus 13 is rumored to be launching sooner than we thought
Live Nest Cam streaming on Pixel Watch 3 will eventually be available to other Wear OS watches
Live Nest Cam streaming on Pixel Watch 3 will eventually be available to other Wear OS watches
Google Tasks will soon add a quick rescheduling option to Android notifications
Google Tasks will soon add a quick rescheduling option to Android notifications
Google's Circle to Search gets smarter with barcode and QR code scanning
Google's Circle to Search gets smarter with barcode and QR code scanning
Google Weather app gets handy update for Wear OS
Google Weather app gets handy update for Wear OS
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless