Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

This hot new deal slashes Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds down to their lowest price ever

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This hot new deal slashes Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds down to their lowest price ever
Are you a hardcore Apple fan but can't decide what AirPods model is right for you? You could always choose to snub the tech giant's own-brand earbuds entirely and go with a Beats product instead.

The fitness-friendly Powerbeats Pro, for instance, are cheaper than ever before at Woot in brand-new condition, and believe it or not, the same goes for the Studio Buds at the time of this writing. These bad boys are of course aimed at an entirely different target audience with an entirely different design, although they can definitely be used in the gym as well, withstanding the occasional water splash and sweat with an IPX4 rating.

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Six Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$65 off (43%)
$84 95
$149 95
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Six Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Normally priced at $149.95, the Beats Studio Buds are considerably more affordable than the Powerbeats Pro, both typically and right now at Woot, where you can buy them for a measly $84.95 in new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, as well as a grand total of six different color options.

Incredibly enough and unlike the deeply discounted Powerbeats Pro on sale at Woot for this year's totally made-up "Beats Earbud Day", the heavily marked-down Studio Buds come with a full 1-year Apple warranty, which means there's absolutely no reason to consider an alternative purchasing path at the moment.

Reduced to 90 bucks recently for Amazon's Prime Day 2023 festival, the Beats Studio Buds are currently available at their full price directly from the e-commerce giant (which just so happens to own Woot), as well as other major retailers like Best Buy.

At $84.95, this value proposition is pretty much impossible to beat, with both Android and iOS compatibility on deck, not to mention state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, premium overall audio quality, and very good battery life, especially considering the slim and stylish design of the Studio Buds.

Not to be confused with the improved Studio Buds Plus, the OG Beats Studio Buds are without a question among the very best wireless earbuds you can buy for under $100, so you should think long and hard before snubbing this deal in anticipation of a potentially better one down the line... that may never come.

Popular stories

1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is blazing fast, super-affordable, and... not very widely available
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is blazing fast, super-affordable, and... not very widely available
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless