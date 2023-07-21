This hot new deal slashes Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds down to their lowest price ever





The fitness-friendly Powerbeats Pro, for instance, are cheaper than ever before at Woot in brand-new condition , and believe it or not, the same goes for the Studio Buds at the time of this writing. These bad boys are of course aimed at an entirely different target audience with an entirely different design, although they can definitely be used in the gym as well, withstanding the occasional water splash and sweat with an IPX4 rating.

Normally priced at $149.95, the Beats Studio Buds are considerably more affordable than the Powerbeats Pro, both typically and right now at Woot, where you can buy them for a measly $84.95 in new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, as well as a grand total of six different color options.





Incredibly enough and unlike the deeply discounted Powerbeats Pro on sale at Woot for this year's totally made-up "Beats Earbud Day", the heavily marked-down Studio Buds come with a full 1-year Apple warranty, which means there's absolutely no reason to consider an alternative purchasing path at the moment.





Reduced to 90 bucks recently for Amazon's Prime Day 2023 festival , the Beats Studio Buds are currently available at their full price directly from the e-commerce giant (which just so happens to own Woot), as well as other major retailers like Best Buy.





At $84.95, this value proposition is pretty much impossible to beat, with both Android and iOS compatibility on deck, not to mention state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, premium overall audio quality, and very good battery life, especially considering the slim and stylish design of the Studio Buds.





Not to be confused with the improved Studio Buds Plus , the OG Beats Studio Buds are without a question among the very best wireless earbuds you can buy for under $100, so you should think long and hard before snubbing this deal in anticipation of a potentially better one down the line... that may never come.