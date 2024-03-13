Apple Arcade getting five new games playable on the Vision Pro
Apple Arcade continues to expand its library of games with new titles that are now playable not just on the usual iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, but also on the Vision Pro too.
Although most of the Apple Arcade games can be played on the Vision Pro in 2D so just a few of them support that true spatial experience touted by the Cupertino-based company.
The cult Japanese franchise Puyo Puyo returns after almost a decade with a new game called Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop. The game, along with Super Monster Ate My Condo+ and Sago Mini Trips+, will be available on April 4 to all Apple Arcade subscribers.
Either way, if you’re looking for more games to play on your very expensive Apple Vision Pro or on a much cheaper iPhone/iPad, we have good news. Apple has just revealed five new games coming to Apple Arcade in April: Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Super Monsters Ate My Condo+, Sago Mini Trips+, Crossy Road Castle, and Solitaire Stories.
The other two games, Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories, offer new unique spatial experiences, so if you have an Apple Vision Pro, you can check these out starting on April 25.
In related news, Apple announced that besides these five new games coming in April, major updates to popular games like Game Room, Synth Riders, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit are expected to arrive soon.
Apple Arcade is a premium service aimed at those who love playing games. It costs $6.99 per month in the United States, although a one-month free trial is available too.
It’s also important to mention that customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV will receive three months of Apple Arcade for free is they’ve never been subscribed before.
