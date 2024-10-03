Subscribe to access exclusive content
NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition launches on Apple Arcade

NBA fans subscribed to Apple Arcade can now play the latest installment of the NBA 2K series. The new NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition features NBA champion and five-time NBA All-Star Boston Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum on its cover.

The game promises to bring a fresh experience to veterans of the series. More importantly, the game brings back popular modes and debuts new features, but also expanded existing ones like the MyCAREER mode, which now comes with an all-new Neighborhood, combining indoor MyCOURT and outdoor streetball courts, shops, and surroundings into one seamless area.

NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition features new Core Badges, customizable street outfits and tattoos, and as well as PVE/PVP Streetball games, which are now part of the court experience.
Another interesting mode, GOAT Challenge, is in fact the revamped ‘Greatest’ mode where players can relive the career-defining moments of the game’s legends.

At launch, players can experience the meteoric growth of Jayson Tatum from NBA Rookie to NBA Champion by progressing through 10 levels from his first NBA game in 2017 to the 2024 NBA Finals to unlock upgrades to strengthen Takeover abilities, Badges, and complete goals to unlock limited-time rewards.

The game includes quests too, a gameplay mechanic that offers an improved tutorial system to guide players through new features and learn gameplay and controls helping players build their MyPLAYER while progressing through various objectives and rewards.

2K will also bring regular Seasons later on, which will be themed around an NBA player. These regular Season will offer fresh rewards and updates, including the chance to unlock exclusive, time-limited rewards, such as stylish streetwear, new hairstyles, unique tattoos, and coveted shoes.

NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition is now playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro via the Apple Arcade. The gaming service is available for a monthly subscription of $6.99 with a one-month free trial.

Keep in mind that Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial, so that’s another way to get access to the game without having to pay for Apple Arcade.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist

