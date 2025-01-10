Apple Arcade kicks off 2025 with 10 new games

PGA TOUR Pro Golf | Image credit: Apple

Apart from PGA TOUR Pro Golf, the latest batch of Apple Arcade titles will also include the platforming adventure game Doodle Jump 2+ and cozy farming simulator My Dear Farm+. Just like PGA TOUR Pro Golf, these two titles will be added to Apple Arcade on February 6.



In related news, Apple Arcade announced major updates from some of the service’s most popular games:



Hello Kitty Island Adventure by Sunblink and Sanrio: Running from January 19 to February 24, the Luck & Lanterns event welcomes the Year of the Snake and celebrates the Lunar New Year with lucky envelopes and firecrackers, in addition to festive new outfits and decorations.

Game Room by Resolution Games: On January 16, Game Room is adding a new hidden word game, Word Wright, to its chest of beloved classic games — all playable across Apple Vision Pro , iPhone, and iPad.

WHAT THE CAR? by Triband: Today, WHAT THE CAR? looks back at 2024 and highlights the best 25 community levels of the year.

My Dear Farm+ | Image credit: Apple





In addition to the limited time events above, the following Apple Arcade titles will be getting important updates this month: NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Outlanders 2: Second Nature, Wheel of Fortune Daily, Snake.io+, Ridiculous Fishing EX, and more.