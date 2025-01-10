Apple Arcade kicks off 2025 with 10 new games
We’re less than two weeks into 2025, and Apple Arcade has already announced that 10 new games will join the service. No less than seven new titles are now available to Apple Arcade subscribers, with the rest to be added in the coming weeks.
The new batch of games added to Apple Arcade this month include some award-winning titles from the App Store, such as Final Fantasy+, a remastered 2D take on the original game in the iconic series, Trials of Mana+, the mobile port of Square Enix’s hit console action RPG, Wild West adventure Rodeo Stampede+, as well as the casual zen experience It’s Literally Just Mowing+.
Apart from PGA TOUR Pro Golf, the latest batch of Apple Arcade titles will also include the platforming adventure game Doodle Jump 2+ and cozy farming simulator My Dear Farm+. Just like PGA TOUR Pro Golf, these two titles will be added to Apple Arcade on February 6.
In related news, Apple Arcade announced major updates from some of the service’s most popular games:
Other games that are coming to Apple Arcade today include titles like Skate City: New York, Gears & Goo (Apple Vision Pro), and Three Kingdoms HEROES. But wait, there’s more! Apple Arcade’s first officially licensed PGA TOUR game will be joining the service on February 6, so look for a new PGA TOUR Pro Golf title beyond that date.
PGA TOUR Pro Golf | Image credit: Apple
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure by Sunblink and Sanrio: Running from January 19 to February 24, the Luck & Lanterns event welcomes the Year of the Snake and celebrates the Lunar New Year with lucky envelopes and firecrackers, in addition to festive new outfits and decorations.
- Game Room by Resolution Games: On January 16, Game Room is adding a new hidden word game, Word Wright, to its chest of beloved classic games — all playable across Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad.
- WHAT THE CAR? by Triband: Today, WHAT THE CAR? looks back at 2024 and highlights the best 25 community levels of the year.
My Dear Farm+ | Image credit: Apple
In addition to the limited time events above, the following Apple Arcade titles will be getting important updates this month: NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Outlanders 2: Second Nature, Wheel of Fortune Daily, Snake.io+, Ridiculous Fishing EX, and more.
