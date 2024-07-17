Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
The often overlooked Apple Store app becomes more useful following update

By
The often overlooked Apple Store app becomes more useful following update
The Apple Store app might be one of the most little-known Apple apps in the App Store. It is number 106 among the top shopping apps in the iOS app storefront but Apple is hoping to see it climb the charts following some UI changes it has made to the app. Some of the revisions have taking place in the navigation bar where Shop and Sessions are being replaced with Products and Go Further respectively.

The Products tab allows you to shop for the latest products in categories such as:


You can also choose accessories to purchase ranging from Cases & Protection to MagSafe, Watch Bands, Charging, Beats by Dr. Dre, and more.

The For You tab includes a list reminding you about some of the free trials that you can take advantage of when you buy a new Apple device. These include the three free months of Apple Music and three free months of Apple TV+ you'd be eligible to receive. The Go Further tab shows you which Today at Apple sessions are taking place at an Apple Store near you. These sessions give Apple device owners a hands-on deep dive into the features of products like the iPhone. A new Today at Apple video series on the app will help teach users how to use certain features available on their Apple devices.

"A fresh, more curated experience that makes it easier to quickly find the most relevant content on the For You tab, shop the latest on the Products tab, and make the most of the devices you already own on the Go Further tab.

Check out the new video series from Today at Apple with featured guests that will inspire you to do more with your devices.
New options to customize your privacy settings and preferences give you enhanced control over how Apple will use the data you share with us."-Apple

The updated Apple Store app allows you to opt-in so Apple can use personal data to make purchase recommendations. | Image credit-PhoneArena
The updated Apple Store app allows you to opt-in so Apple can use personal data to make purchase recommendations. | Image credit-PhoneArena

While the Apple Store app does collect personal data from the user in order to suggest certain purchases, this information about your shopping activity will not be sent to Apple unless you opt-in via Account Settings. You can install the Apple Store app from the App Store by tapping on this link.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Loading Comments...

