The often overlooked Apple Store app becomes more useful following update
Up Next:
The Apple Store app might be one of the most little-known Apple apps in the App Store. It is number 106 among the top shopping apps in the iOS app storefront but Apple is hoping to see it climb the charts following some UI changes it has made to the app. Some of the revisions have taking place in the navigation bar where Shop and Sessions are being replaced with Products and Go Further respectively.
The Products tab allows you to shop for the latest products in categories such as:
- iPhone
- Apple Watch
- iPad
- Mac
- Apple Vision Pro
- AirPods
- Apple TV 4K
- HomePod
- AirTag
You can also choose accessories to purchase ranging from Cases & Protection to MagSafe, Watch Bands, Charging, Beats by Dr. Dre, and more.
The For You tab includes a list reminding you about some of the free trials that you can take advantage of when you buy a new Apple device. These include the three free months of Apple Music and three free months of Apple TV+ you'd be eligible to receive. The Go Further tab shows you which Today at Apple sessions are taking place at an Apple Store near you. These sessions give Apple device owners a hands-on deep dive into the features of products like the iPhone. A new Today at Apple video series on the app will help teach users how to use certain features available on their Apple devices.
"A fresh, more curated experience that makes it easier to quickly find the most relevant content on the For You tab, shop the latest on the Products tab, and make the most of the devices you already own on the Go Further tab.
Check out the new video series from Today at Apple with featured guests that will inspire you to do more with your devices.
New options to customize your privacy settings and preferences give you enhanced control over how Apple will use the data you share with us."-Apple
New options to customize your privacy settings and preferences give you enhanced control over how Apple will use the data you share with us."-Apple
The updated Apple Store app allows you to opt-in so Apple can use personal data to make purchase recommendations. | Image credit-PhoneArena
While the Apple Store app does collect personal data from the user in order to suggest certain purchases, this information about your shopping activity will not be sent to Apple unless you opt-in via Account Settings. You can install the Apple Store app from the App Store by tapping on this link.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: