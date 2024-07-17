The often overlooked Apple Store app becomes more useful following update

The Apple Store app might be one of the most little-known Apple apps in the App Store. It is number 106 among the top shopping apps in the iOS app storefront but Apple is hoping to see it climb the charts following some UI changes it has made to the app . Some of the revisions have taking place in the navigation bar where Shop and Sessions are being replaced with Products and Go Further respectively.





The Products tab allows you to shop for the latest products in categories such as:

iPhone

Apple Watch

iPad

Mac

Apple Vision Pro

AirPods

Apple TV 4K

HomePod

AirTag





You can also choose accessories to purchase ranging from Cases & Protection to MagSafe, Watch Bands, Charging, Beats by Dr. Dre, and more.





The For You tab includes a list reminding you about some of the free trials that you can take advantage of when you buy a new Apple device. These include the three free months of Apple Music and three free months of Apple TV+ you'd be eligible to receive. The Go Further tab shows you which Today at Apple sessions are taking place at an Apple Store near you. These sessions give Apple device owners a hands-on deep dive into the features of products like the iPhone. A new Today at Apple video series on the app will help teach users how to use certain features available on their Apple devices.











