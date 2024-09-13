Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Apple's App Store is no longer the sole source of iPadOS apps

Apple
The European Digital Markets Act (DMA) is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to the life, liberty, and happiness of iPhone and iPad users in the European Union. After allowing third-party app stores for the iPhone there, Apple is now letting in App Store alternatives for iPadOS as well.

Earlier this year, Apple found itself compelled to open up its ecosystem in the European Union. DMA singled out 6 major tech companies, including Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and TikTok’s owner ByteDance, as gatekeepers, mandating changes to how they operate within the EU. 

For instance, this pushed Apple to permit third-party app stores on its iPhone, and the first ones, like AltStore PAL, have now become a reality. The App Store alternative that comes for iPhones with iOS 17.4 or a later version in the EU can be accessed by paying €1.50 plus tax per year. This annual subscription includes coverage for Apple’s Core Technology Fee (CTF), which is required for installing the third-party app marketplace itself. 

It also entails clicking through multiple warning messages from Apple, making sure you are really, really sure you want to install apps from outside the App Store. But if you keep at it and click enough times, you will eventually get it installed.

It remains to be seen if the third-party iPadOS app stores will follow a similar trajectory, but the European Commission obviously deems Apple an iPadOS gatekeeper and its app store enough of a monopoly to demand software sales from alternative channels.

According to Apple, "users in the EU can download iPadOS apps on the App Store and through alternative distribution." It also adds that "alternative browser engines can be used in iPadOS apps" just as it was allowed on the iPhone.

Developers taking parts in the Alternative Terms Addendum for Apps in the EU are informed that "iPadOS first annual installs will begin to accrue and the lower App Store commission rate will apply," but the big takeaway is that neither iOS nor iPadOS are now the walled gardens they used to be, at least for iPhone and iPad users on the Old Continent.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

