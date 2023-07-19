Apple and Amazon face $218 million fine over anti-competitive deal in Spain

How it all began?

What do Apple and Amazon say about the matter?

However, according to Reuters, Apple claims that the agreement with Amazon aimed to reduce the sale of counterfeit products online. Before this deal, Apple had to spend significant money and effort to send numerous "take-down" notices to stop the sale of fake devices.



An Amazon spokesperson responded to Spain's antitrust regulator suggestion, stating that Amazon doesn't benefit from excluding sellers from its marketplace. The spokesperson emphasized that Amazon's business model relies on the success of the companies selling through Amazon. Moreover, the company asserted that customers gained advantages from the 2018 agreement, as they enjoyed more product listings and significant discounts on iPads and iPhones.

Where else are Apple and Amazon facing legal tangles?

Spain is not alone in seeking to penalize the 2018 agreement between Amazon and Apple. Italy's antitrust regulator also fined the US tech giants, alleging anti-competitive behavior in the sale of Apple and Beats products. The fine amounted to $130.04 million for Apple and $65.8 million for Amazon. However, the Italian administrative court later overturned the fine imposed by the country's antitrust authority on the two companies.



In 2020, both Amazon and Apple came under German antitrust scrutiny due to a policy that excluded independent sellers of brand products from the online marketplace. This scrutiny was related to the same 2018 deal between the two companies.



