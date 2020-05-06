Can you guess what the Apple AirPods Pro has in common with a bowl of Rice Krispies?

The Apple community forum has been lit up with complaints from AirPods Pro users who have been experiencing problems with their high-end earbuds . Some wrote about crackling, static noises that can be heard when using the wireless Bluetooth earbuds. One user wrote that in transparency mode, he hears a pop followed by a buzzing sound that lasts up to 2 seconds; in noise cancellation there is no buzz but there is a popping that he hears. The noises start in one ear and are heard in the other ear five to 10 seconds later.

Some AirPods Pro units are producing Rice Krispies-like Snap, Crackles and Pops





A post written today by an Apple community member named mikejt4 said, "Same problems here, brand new set with latest firmware May 2020. Clicking in the left, crackling/hissing in the right, if noise cancellation is on. (inc transparency mode). What the ****??? How are (sic) Apple still selling these expensive headphones with a fundamental fault that they’ve known about for months?" The crackling, static noise is so severe that some AirPods Pro users cannot use the noise cancellation feature. Remember, noise cancellation is the main reason that you went out and spent $249 for the accessory (as opposed to $159 for the non-premium AirPods with a charging case and $199 for the AirPods with a wireless charging case).











Apple recently disseminated a firmware update for the AirPods Pro that will be installed once you connect the device to an Apple product. But anecdotal evidence suggests that the update is not fixing the problem. Since the AirPods were only released last October, they are still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. An Apple Community Member today posted some support articles including one that gives you things to try in order to stop the crackling or static sound from ruining your experience with the AirPods Pro.







First, Apple says to make sure that the latest software is installed on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac. Also, make sure that the device you've paired with the AirPods Pro is nearby and that there is no wireless interference or obstructions between you and the device. Apple suggests checking to see whether the crackling and static sound disappears if you listen to audio from a different app. If none of these things help, Apple says that you should call Apple Support. The tech giant recently updated the Apple Support app and you can use it to connect to Apple via phone or chat. According to the community forum, Apple has been sending out replacement units so if you are having the same issue, don't be afraid to ask for a new pair.





The Support page for the AirPods Pro includes some quick fixes for some other problems that seem to afflict AirPod Pro owners such as noise cancellation not working as it should. And the page also includes some other helpful articles from Apple about cleaning the AirPods Pro, how to wear them, and how to use noise cancellation and transparency mode. The former eliminates outside noises by using external and internal microphones which are canceled out by anti-noise. With Transparency Mode, some outside noise can be heard so that you can hear what is going on around you.





Other premium aspects of the AirPods Pro include three different size tips (Large, Medium, and Small) for a customizable fit. The tighter the fit, the better the seal for noise cancellation. Additionally, the premium AirPods are sweat and water resistant. However, you can't play water polo with them or wear them in the shower. One charge provides up to 4.5 hours of use; with the wireless charging case, the device delivers over 24 hours of battery life. If you're in a hurry, five minutes of charging will allow you to use the AirPods Pro for one hour.

