Apple's new AirPods Pro 2 are down to their lowest price yet on Amazon, but don't waste time

The AirPods Pro 2 were just introduced a couple of months back, and already we're seeing a very meaningful discount on Amazon. Ah, how we love Black Friday sales!

This AirPods Pro 2 deals truly warms our hearts, because Apple's new top-tier TWS earbuds may look pretty much the same as their predecessor, but are actually improved in almost every respect: from the sound quality, through the active noise cancellation, to the case, which now features water resistance.

Previously, we've seen the AirPods Pro 2 down to $234, but Amazon has now discounted them to their lowest price ever: $199.99! Talk about a sweet, 20% discount on premium Apple tech.

One thing we've noticed, though, is that AirPods tend to frequently go in and out of stock at Amazon, which means you might want to act quickly if you'd like to snatch Apple's best TWS earbuds.

These new AirPods Pro 2 have double the noise-canceling power of the previous model and the best part is that you don't need to be playing audio to block out the world around you. The Transparency mode - which lets outside sound in so that you are not completely unaware of what's going on, so that, for instance, you can hear that bus coming towards you - can now scale down loud abrupt noises such as a siren or a loudspeaker so that your ear won't be exposed to unexpected harsh sounds.

The Personalized Spatial Audio feature uses the iPhone's Face ID tech to measure the size and shape of your head and ears to create a personal profile for a more immersive listening experience.

What's wonderful is that the AirPods Pro 2 are also equipped with new drivers for improved sound quality, which is always great to see... we mean, hear. And now for the icing on the case: improved battery life with an extra 1.5h per single charge (and that's with ANC on)!
