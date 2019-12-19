Disposable, shmisposable, Apple's 'AirPods for Christmas' sales hit peak iPod





There were reports not long ago that Apple has doubled the AirPods orders to its suppliers - from 2 million to 4 million units - so it's entirely plausible that it may have made more from AirPods than from the "peak iPod" last quarter of 2007.





That statistic alone is pretty staggering, as Apple was known at the time as "the iPod company" and even stopped calling itself Apple Computer as a result of the runaway success of its music player.









To know that a single, almost obligatory to have "hearable" is now hauling in more than what the iPod hauled for Apple at its most popular, is pretty staggering. Long story short, if your teen isn't giving you easy clues what they'd most like as a present, those would be $160-$250 well-spent.