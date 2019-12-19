Disposable, shmisposable, Apple's 'AirPods for Christmas' sales hit peak iPod
Тhis one won't be an exception, it seems, especially with the launch of the AirPods Pro model. Apple can sleep tight knowing that its wearables and the basic iPhone 11 are among the most desired items for this season's stocking stuffers, as renowned analyst Horace Dediu of Asymco fame ran the numbers, and found out that it may have cracked the $4 billion revenue from AirPods alone over the holiday quarter.
There were reports not long ago that Apple has doubled the AirPods orders to its suppliers - from 2 million to 4 million units - so it's entirely plausible that it may have made more from AirPods than from the "peak iPod" last quarter of 2007.
That statistic alone is pretty staggering, as Apple was known at the time as "the iPod company" and even stopped calling itself Apple Computer as a result of the runaway success of its music player.
To know that a single, almost obligatory to have "hearable" is now hauling in more than what the iPod hauled for Apple at its most popular, is pretty staggering. Long story short, if your teen isn't giving you easy clues what they'd most like as a present, those would be $160-$250 well-spent.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):