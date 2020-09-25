App gives your Xbox the portable capabilities of the Switch using an iPhone
The Verge says that a new Microsoft Xbox app is coming to the iPhone soon and will include a feature allowing Xbox One console owners to stream their games to an iPhone. What sets this apart from the xCloud service is that the app's remote play feature connects only to the user's Xbox One console instead of connecting to Microsoft servers. This will allow users to stream their Xbox console through Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and even 5G.
The app is being tested on iOS by TestFlight members. This means that it should soon be available to be installed on the iPhone. The new app will provide similar remote game playing capabilities as the PS4 Remote Play app that is available for Sony PlayStation 4 users from the App Store and the Google Play Store. Another app called OneCast (priced at $11.99 in the App Store) has been available for roughly two years and allows users to stream Xbox One games to the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.