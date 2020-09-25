Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

App gives your Xbox the portable capabilities of the Switch using an iPhone

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Sep 25, 2020, 10:12 PM
App gives your Xbox the portable capabilities of the Switch using an iPhone
The Verge says that a new Microsoft Xbox app is coming to the iPhone soon and will include a feature allowing Xbox One console owners to stream their games to an iPhone. What sets this apart from the xCloud service is that the app's remote play feature connects only to the user's Xbox One console instead of connecting to Microsoft servers. This will allow users to stream their Xbox console through Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and even 5G.

The new app will have the same features and designs found on the recently launched Xbox app for Android including the ability to use the app to arrange the settings and install games on the console, open up some storage space, and use the phone like a remote control while playing a game on it. A couple of weeks ago, Apple announced that it would allow game streaming services like Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud into the App Store with one major caveat; each game available for streaming on the iPhone over the app needs to be listed in the App Store as an individual game with a developer account from Apple.

The app is being tested on iOS by TestFlight members. This means that it should soon be available to be installed on the iPhone. The new app will provide similar remote game playing capabilities as the PS4 Remote Play app that is available for Sony PlayStation 4 users from the App Store and the Google Play Store. Another app called OneCast (priced at $11.99 in the App Store) has been available for roughly two years and allows users to stream Xbox One games to the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

