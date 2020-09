App gives your Xbox the portable capabilities of the Switch using an iPhone

The new app will have the same features and designs found on the recently launched Xbox app for Android including the ability to use the app to arrange the settings and install games on the console, open up some storage space, and use the phone like a remote control while playing a game on it. A couple of weeks ago, Apple announced that it would allow game streaming services like Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud into the App Store with one major caveat; each game available for streaming on the iPhone over the app needs to be listed in the App Store as an individual game with a developer account from Apple