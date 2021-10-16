Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Apple Software updates Apps Wearables

One day after being released, the Apple Watch Series 7 notches its first bug

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
One day after being released, the Apple Watch Series 7 notches its first bug
The Apple Watch Series 7 was officially released yesterday, October 15th, and already the device has its first bug. An iOS and Mac app developer by the name of James Thomson took to his Twitter account to reveal that some app icons were not showing up on the Series 7 timepiece. This was not an issue on older Apple Watch models nor did the bug manifest itself on the Series 7 simulator in Xcode.

Thomson, who is the developer behind the Pcalc and Dice apps, said that the problem was fixed on the server-side. There is a workaround available. Removing apps missing their icons and reinstalling them will bring back the missing images. Or, you could switch the app view to list. The icons will still be missing, but at least you'll see the name of each app and know

While at this point we can only guess what caused the issue, the number one suspect is the larger screen sizes on the two models. Apple hiked the size of the Apple Watch screens making them 1mm taller at 41mm and 45mm. This gives the new timepieces a higher pixel count. Since the issue seems limited to the Series 7 models only, blaming the larger screens for the disappearing app icons makes sense.

Thompson also recalled a similar problem that plagued Series 4 owners back in 2018. 32-bit watch apps wouldn't load on their 64-bit Apple Watch Series 4 devices if they were paired to an iPhone 6s Pro. Eventually, developers whose apps were affected had to submit and release a new version of their apps. Whether or not Series 7 app developers will need to do the same thing is not yet clear.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple, Google, and Samsung's "MacBook-Pixel-Galaxy" all-star fight kicks off October 18: Who will be the winner?
by Martin Filipov,  6
Apple, Google, and Samsung's "MacBook-Pixel-Galaxy" all-star fight kicks off October 18: Who will be the winner?
Latest render dump from top tipster shows the 5G Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in multiple colors
by Alan Friedman,  12
Latest render dump from top tipster shows the 5G Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in multiple colors
OnePlus founder rumored to release a new Android phone soon
by Alan Friedman,  5
OnePlus founder rumored to release a new Android phone soon
TSMC confirms that its 3nm chips won't ship until the first quarter of 2023
by Alan Friedman,  1
TSMC confirms that its 3nm chips won't ship until the first quarter of 2023
Samsung practically confirms its 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2' event will be all about colors
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung practically confirms its 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2' event will be all about colors
This may well be your final chance to get Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G at a huge $300 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This may well be your final chance to get Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G at a huge $300 discount
-$300
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless