One day after being released, the Apple Watch Series 7 notches its first bug

One day after being released, the Apple Watch Series 7 notches its first bug0
The Apple Watch Series 7 was officially released yesterday, October 15th, and already the device has its first bug. An iOS and Mac app developer by the name of James Thomson took to his Twitter account to reveal that some app icons were not showing up on the Series 7 timepiece. This was not an issue on older Apple Watch models nor did the bug manifest itself on the Series 7 simulator in Xcode.
While at this point we can only guess what caused the issue, the number one suspect is the larger screen sizes on the two models. Apple hiked the size of the Apple Watch screens making them 1mm taller at 41mm and 45mm. This gives the new timepieces a higher pixel count. Since the issue seems limited to the Series 7 models only, blaming the larger screens for the disappearing app icons makes sense.