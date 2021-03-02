Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Motorola Processors Google Wearables

Fourth Moto smartwatch due out this summer with Snapdragon Wear 4100 and NFC inside

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 02, 2021, 8:57 PM
Fourth Moto smartwatch due out this summer with Snapdragon Wear 4100 and NFC inside
Last week, we showed you images of three new Moto smartwatches rumored to be coming this June and July. The trio of timepieces are being produced by eBuyNow, the company that brought back the Moto 360 smartwatch in 2019 by licensing the name from Motorola. The first-gen and second gen Moto 360 units were launched by Motorola in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The Moto G Smartwatch is expected to be introduced in June with the Moto Watch and Moto Watch One to be unveiled the following month. The Moto Watch ditches the 360-degree circular Moto form factor for a squarish Apple Watch look. Pictures of the three timepieces appeared in a leaked investor presentation. One eagle-eyed Reddit subscriber noticed that a fourth Moto smartwatch was quietly added to the presentation. On the outer band of this device you can see where it says Snapdragon Wear 4100. While it is the most up-to-date Snapdragon Wear chip made by Qualcomm at the moment, it is found on one watch only, the TicWatch Pro 3.


The newly discovered Moto watch is in white and there are some differences when compared to images of the three new Moto watches expected out in June and July. The crown. for example, has vertical grooves on the new model and could be the next version of the Moto 360. Since the latter is an existing product, it would explain why the model doesn't appear on the road map along with the three aforementioned new Moto watches.

The unnamed fourth Moto watch could feature water protection down to 5 atmospheres (169.5 feet), the previously mentioned Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, NFC support, and wireless charging. It is unknown whether this Moto 360 successor will be unveiled during the same time period as the Moto G Smartwatch, the Moto Watch and the Moto Watch One.

