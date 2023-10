Samsung Galaxy A15 5G leaked specs indicate decent hardware upgrades

The Galaxy A15 isn’t totally unknown to us, as renders of the unannounced smartphone leaked back in September. Judging by the design alone, the Galaxy A15 is a slight upgrade over the previous model, Galaxy A14.Earlier this week, new information about the Galaxy A15 popped up online (via SamMobile ) courtesy to tipster Paras Guglani . One of the many improvements that Galaxy A15 brings over the Galaxy A14 is the camera.Although it features a similar triple camera setup, the Galaxy A15 5G has 50-megapixel main camera, as well as 5-megapixel ultrawideand 2-megapixel macro sensors, whereas the Galaxy A14 has almost the same configuration except that it includes a 2-megapixel ultrawide shooter instead.As far as the chipset goes, the Galaxy A15 5G is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 6100+ processor, which is expected to be faster than Galaxy A14’s Exynos 1330 CPU.Other details about the phone include 4/6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory (expandable via microSD card), and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also, the Galaxy A15 5G will be powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, which is a slight improvement over Galaxy A14’s 15W fast charging support.Finally, the Galaxy A15 5G is said to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, dual-SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC (Near Field Communication) support, and USB Type-C port.Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is expected to be introduced in Q1 2024. The phone will be available in black and blue for just $150, but these details haven’t been confirmed yet, so take them with a grain of salt.