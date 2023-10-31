Samsung Galaxy A15 5G leaked specs indicate decent hardware upgrades
The Galaxy A15 isn’t totally unknown to us, as renders of the unannounced smartphone leaked back in September. Judging by the design alone, the Galaxy A15 is a slight upgrade over the previous model, Galaxy A14.
Earlier this week, new information about the Galaxy A15 popped up online (via SamMobile) courtesy to tipster Paras Guglani. One of the many improvements that Galaxy A15 brings over the Galaxy A14 is the camera.
As far as the chipset goes, the Galaxy A15 5G is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 6100+ processor, which is expected to be faster than Galaxy A14’s Exynos 1330 CPU.
Finally, the Galaxy A15 5G is said to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, dual-SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC (Near Field Communication) support, and USB Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is expected to be introduced in Q1 2024. The phone will be available in black and blue for just $150, but these details haven’t been confirmed yet, so take them with a grain of salt.
