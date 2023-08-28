Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks for iPhone enjoying healthy discounts at Amazon





Anker MagGo with a stand: get it now and for 43% less that its usual price! One of the best portable power banks for to take on the go for your iPhone. It doubles down as a kickstand for your iPhone 12 and newer. $30 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo): buy it now for 42% less! The perfect accessory to extend the battery life of your iPhone. With this sweet $25 discount from Amazon, it is well worth the money for the quality you get in return. $25 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





The most tantalizing of all the current deals on these MagSafe-compatible power banks is the Anker MagGo with a built-in foldable stand. The discount is 29%, but you can get an even better price by applying the $10 coupon, making the final price cut 43%! This is the second-best deal for 2023 so far, with the first one only topping things off with an extra $5 less, so basically doesn't get much better that what you see here.





At an even lower price, albeit without a stand, comes the MagGo Slim which currently costs 42% less than its usual price if you add in the $5 coupon on top of already existing discount. Just like with the kick-stand version, the offer applies to all color variants, of which there are 5: Buds Green, Dolomite White, Interstellar Grey, Lilac Purple, and Misty Blue.





Why you should buy the Anker MagGo MagSafe power bank





For starters, whenever buying an accessory for on of your devices the best practice is to go to a trusted brand that comes with a good reputation. This way you decrease the risk of any discrepancies and issues while using it. Anker is arguably the most popular and reputable brand when it comes to charging tech and power banks , especially for mobile devices such as phones, so you are good on that front.





As for the MagGo iPhone power banks discussed above, both of them come with a 5,000mAh capacity, which should suffice for around 2 charges for your iPhone while still keeping a small and compact profile with only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thickness. They are well built with very strong magnets that make them snap tightly to your phone.





Additionally, both power banks can charge your iPhone while they themselves are being charged via the USB-C port. On that note, the refreshed version of the kick-stand model now has said USB-C port to the side, so it doesn't interfere with the kickstand when it is unfolded.