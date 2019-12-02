Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
The perfect travel charger is just $23 with this Cyber Monday deal

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Dec 02, 2019, 10:58 AM
As we’ve already covered, tons of great deals for Anker products can be found on Amazon for Cyber Monday today, including portable batteries, wireless chargers, cables, and others. Those are great deals, but there’s also another part of the charging ecosystem- the charging adapter. We usually forget they’re there, but a bulky one can be a nuisance to pack or have you playing outlet Tetris.

On the other hand, this charger from Anker is super-compact at around the size of a credit card and only about a half-inch thick. And despite the slim size, it delivers 30 watts of power, enough to fast charge most phones and even some laptops. The charger also supports QuickCharge and Power Delivery with its USB-C port, and it intelligently adapts its output to deliver the optimal charge to each device, as well.

The charger is normally $35, but today, the Cyber Monday deal drops it 30% to just $23. 

If one port isn’t enough for your gaggle of devices, there’s also this 40W charger from Anker that offers 4 USB ports and PowerIQ to optimize charging. It’s considerable larger, but it might just be the perfect all-in-one solution to keep all your stuff topped-up on-the-go.

This model is normally $26, but it’s on sale for $19 today. That’s a steal for a charger as versatile as this one.

Do note that these deals are just for the outlet adapter, not the charging cable, but most of us have enough of those lying around, right? 

