Coming to Android: animated emoji for messaging, using Gboard to "undo" deleted text



Some cool stuff is coming to Android via Google Messages and there is some exciting news about Gboard that we are about to pass along to you. Let's start with Google Messages first. According to a tweet from @ynnadddanny , animated emoji will be coming to the Messages by Google app.









Revolutionary.



They even animated the best emoji, the little turtle bro. pic.twitter.com/wMACD1m7jy — danny (@ynnadddanny) July 7, 2023

Just looking at the video that accompanies the tweet, you probably already came up with plenty of ideas when you would work an animated emoji into a message. The feature was discovered on the latest stable Android 13 build along with the latest beta version of the Messages by Google app. Adding animated emoji to a message will certainly spice up texting and bring a new dimension to using emoji in your messages. If you don't have the Messages by Google app on your Android phone, tap on this link to download it on your handset.



As Google says, "Messages by Google is the official Google app for messaging over Rich Communication Services (RCS) with fallback to SMS/MMS. In other words, when chatting with another Android user using RCS, you will get read receipts, typing indicators, high-quality images, and end-to-end encryption. If you're messaging with an Android user using a non-RCS messaging app, or chatting with an iPhone user, all these great features disappear since you have to use old school SMS messaging.







The second thing we want to talk to you about is a new feature coming to the Gboard virtual QWERTY app. A video posted on Telegram shows that Gboard users will be able to "undo" deleted text on Android. In the video, the test is typed, deleted, and then returned to the app. The "undo" button appears in Gboard's overflow menu. It isn't clear yet when this feature will be available to Gboard users. It is available in the Gboard beta but is also blocked by a disabled flag. Hopefully, this useful feature will be rolling out soon to Gboard users on Android. If you don't have the Gboard app on your Android phone, you can pick it up from the Google Play Store by pressing on this link





You might not consider these to be thrilling additions to Android but for some, having the ability to bring back deleted text while sending messages using animated emoji are two exciting new features that they can't wait to use.

