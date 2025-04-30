Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Android's document scanner just got a smart upgrade you'll actually appreciate

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
Image of Google Drive on an Android phone
Google has rolled out a practical update designed to make scanning documents with your Android phone quicker and more efficient. Leveraging the power of Google's MLKit document scanner technology, the system now automatically enhances your scanned documents immediately after capture, eliminating a previously required step.

This enhancement affects document scanning within several popular Google apps, including Google Drive, Files by Google, and the native Pixel Camera app. Before this change, if you wanted to clean up a scan — adjusting contrast and brightness for better readability — you had to capture the image first and then manually navigate into the filter or editing options to apply an enhancement.

Now, it has been spotted that enhancement is applied by default the moment the scan preview appears. It seems that Google recognized that users often perform this step anyway, so automating it saves time. More importantly, if the automatic adjustment isn't to your liking or you prefer the original look, a straightforward toggle button has been added to the top-right corner of the preview screen. A single tap disables the enhancement, giving you easy control without complicating the process.



How to access the feature

This isn't an update you'll find in the Play Store for a specific app like Drive or Files. Instead, the improved functionality appears to be distributed through updates to Google Play Services. Specifically, it was noted on devices running version 25.17.30 or newer.

Since Play Services updates usually occur automatically in the background, this feature might already be live on your phone right now, or it could arrive shortly. Additionally, since it's an Android feature, it's not tied to any particular phone brand or model. That said, the best way to check is to try scanning a document using one of the compatible Google apps.

This update is a small but significant improvement in user convenience. By automating the enhancement process for document scans within its core apps, Google removes a point of friction from a very common task. While power users might stick with dedicated scanning apps, this makes quick, everyday digitization of receipts, notes, or forms directly into Google Drive or Files feel much smoother and more integrated.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile made a mistake when it announced its controversial new plans, but it's all fixed now
T-Mobile made a mistake when it announced its controversial new plans, but it's all fixed now

Latest News

One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless