Android's document scanner just got a smart upgrade you'll actually appreciate
Google has rolled out a practical update designed to make scanning documents with your Android phone quicker and more efficient. Leveraging the power of Google's MLKit document scanner technology, the system now automatically enhances your scanned documents immediately after capture, eliminating a previously required step.
Now, it has been spotted that enhancement is applied by default the moment the scan preview appears. It seems that Google recognized that users often perform this step anyway, so automating it saves time. More importantly, if the automatic adjustment isn't to your liking or you prefer the original look, a straightforward toggle button has been added to the top-right corner of the preview screen. A single tap disables the enhancement, giving you easy control without complicating the process.
This enhancement affects document scanning within several popular Google apps, including Google Drive, Files by Google, and the native Pixel Camera app. Before this change, if you wanted to clean up a scan — adjusting contrast and brightness for better readability — you had to capture the image first and then manually navigate into the filter or editing options to apply an enhancement.
Document enhancement after scanning. | Image credit — Android Authority
How to access the featureThis isn't an update you'll find in the Play Store for a specific app like Drive or Files. Instead, the improved functionality appears to be distributed through updates to Google Play Services. Specifically, it was noted on devices running version 25.17.30 or newer.
Since Play Services updates usually occur automatically in the background, this feature might already be live on your phone right now, or it could arrive shortly. Additionally, since it's an Android feature, it's not tied to any particular phone brand or model. That said, the best way to check is to try scanning a document using one of the compatible Google apps.
This update is a small but significant improvement in user convenience. By automating the enhancement process for document scans within its core apps, Google removes a point of friction from a very common task. While power users might stick with dedicated scanning apps, this makes quick, everyday digitization of receipts, notes, or forms directly into Google Drive or Files feel much smoother and more integrated.
