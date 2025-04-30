Android's document scanner just got a smart upgrade you'll actually appreciate





Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



How to access the feature This isn't an update you'll find in the Play Store for a specific app like Drive or Files. Instead, the improved functionality appears to be distributed through updates to Google Play Services. Specifically, it was noted on devices running version 25.17.30 or newer. This isn't an update you'll find in the Play Store for a specific app like Drive or Files. Instead, the improved functionality appears to be distributed through updates to Google Play Services. Specifically, it was noted on devices running version 25.17.30 or newer.





Since Play Services updates usually occur automatically in the background, this feature might already be live on your phone right now, or it could arrive shortly. Additionally, since it's an Android feature, it's not tied to any particular phone brand or model. That said, the best way to check is to try scanning a document using one of the compatible Google apps.



This update is a small but significant improvement in user convenience. By automating the enhancement process for document scans within its core apps, Google removes a point of friction from a very common task. While power users might stick with dedicated scanning apps, this makes quick, everyday digitization of receipts, notes, or forms directly into Google Drive or Files feel much smoother and more integrated.