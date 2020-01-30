A native call recording feature for Android might be rolled out at any moment
A couple of weeks ago, we told you that some strings of code hidden in the latest version of the Google Phone app revealed that a call recorder feature was coming to Android. After yesterday's update to version 44 of the Phone app, XDA was able to determine that all of the necessary functionality for this feature is now included with the app and XDA was able to get it to work.
Now just because the new version of the Phone app has everything needed to record calls it doesn't mean that this feature is available to use right at this moment. What it does mean is that this could be rolled out at any moment. Now to be clear, there is a possibility that call recording will only be offered to owners of Xiaomi phones in Europe since these models lost that capability when Xiaomi switched to the Google Phone app. If a broader release is in the cards, Pixel users will probably be among the first to have the call recorder up and running.
