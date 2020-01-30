Android Software updates Apps Google Xiaomi

A native call recording feature for Android might be rolled out at any moment

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 30, 2020, 12:33 PM
A native call recording feature for Android might be rolled out at any moment
A couple of weeks ago, we told you that some strings of code hidden in the latest version of the Google Phone app revealed that a call recorder feature was coming to Android. After yesterday's update to version 44 of the Phone app, XDA was able to determine that all of the necessary functionality for this feature is now included with the app and XDA was able to get it to work.

While handling an incoming or out-going phone call, a "Record" button will appear in the UI. When you tap on this button, the current phone call will be recorded and the button will indicate that a recording is in progress. When you're done recording, you can tap on the button again. The recording can be played back immediately and you can also hear past calls that are saved in the call log. These recordings can be shared as .wav files. While there are several third-party apps in the Google Play Store that record calls, many Android users would prefer using a native application.

Now as many of you know, there are existing laws that govern the use of recording equipment to tape phone calls. So when you first activate the feature, a warning will appear on the screen that reads: "When using the call recording feature, you are responsible for complying with applicable laws related to the recording of calls. Please be aware that many jurisdictions require the consent of both parties for such recording." Additionally, those on the other end of a call will hear the words "this call is now being recorded" when you start taping a call, and when the taping ends they will hear "call recording has now ended."


Now just because the new version of the Phone app has everything needed to record calls it doesn't mean that this feature is available to use right at this moment. What it does mean is that this could be rolled out at any moment. Now to be clear, there is a possibility that call recording will only be offered to owners of Xiaomi phones in Europe since these models lost that capability when Xiaomi switched to the Google Phone app. If a broader release is in the cards, Pixel users will probably be among the first to have the call recorder up and running.

epdm2be
1. epdm2be

Posts: 833; Member since: Apr 20, 2012

Finally something useful in android amongst all the crap. A feature that was available on many mobile phones (sony featurephones/windows mobile/symbian) before apple f**ked things up and android followed suit.

posted on 4 min ago

