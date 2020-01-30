A native call recording feature for Android might be rolled out at any moment





While handling an incoming or out-going phone call, a "Record" button will appear in the UI. When you tap on this button, the current phone call will be recorded and the button will indicate that a recording is in progress. When you're done recording, you can tap on the button again. The recording can be played back immediately and you can also hear past calls that are saved in the call log. These recordings can be shared as .wav files. While there are several third-party apps in the Google Play Store that record calls, many Android users would prefer using a native application.





Now as many of you know, there are existing laws that govern the use of recording equipment to tape phone calls. So when you first activate the feature, a warning will appear on the screen that reads: "When using the call recording feature, you are responsible for complying with applicable laws related to the recording of calls. Please be aware that many jurisdictions require the consent of both parties for such recording." Additionally, those on the other end of a call will hear the words "this call is now being recorded" when you start taping a call, and when the taping ends they will hear "call recording has now ended."







