Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Up for grabs! Snatch a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or S8+ with major discounts from Samsung this holiday season.
Take advantage of Samsung's amazing tablet offers. Save $380 without a trade-in!

Google adds a new way to watch free channels on Android TV devices

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Google adds a new way to watch free channels on Android TV devices
Google TV offers over 115 free channels, so it might be difficult to find what you want to watch with ease. That’s why the Mountain View company introduced a new way to watch all the free channels from Google TV.

Starting today and over the next few weeks, Android TV devices in the United States will be getting a shortcut to free channels in the Favorite Apps row on the home screen.

If you didn’t know, Google TV’s free channels includes just about everything from local news to movies to sports, all of which available on the fly without having to download anything or pay subscriptions.

Of course, the new shortcut is optional, so for even more free TV, The Live tab continues to be the one-stop destination for those who are searching for free content from more providers, including Pluto TV, Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News.

The new shortcut for free channels will automatically appear in the Favorite Apps row on your home screen, you don’t have to do anything. Hopefully, Google will roll out this feature to more countries in the coming months, but if you’re in the US, be on the lookout for this nifty functionality.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless