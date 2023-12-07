Google adds a new way to watch free channels on Android TV devices
Google TV offers over 115 free channels, so it might be difficult to find what you want to watch with ease. That’s why the Mountain View company introduced a new way to watch all the free channels from Google TV.
Starting today and over the next few weeks, Android TV devices in the United States will be getting a shortcut to free channels in the Favorite Apps row on the home screen.
Of course, the new shortcut is optional, so for even more free TV, The Live tab continues to be the one-stop destination for those who are searching for free content from more providers, including Pluto TV, Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News.
If you didn’t know, Google TV’s free channels includes just about everything from local news to movies to sports, all of which available on the fly without having to download anything or pay subscriptions.
The new shortcut for free channels will automatically appear in the Favorite Apps row on your home screen, you don’t have to do anything. Hopefully, Google will roll out this feature to more countries in the coming months, but if you’re in the US, be on the lookout for this nifty functionality.
