Google skips Android TV 13, releases Android TV 14 beta with option for programmable remote button

Google released the third beta for Android 14 yesterday, which took the newest version of Android to Platform Stability, meaning that other than some final touches app developers may have, Android 14 is pretty much complete. Alongside that release, Google also quietly dropped the first Beta for Android TV 14, effectively scrapping any further development into Android TV 13 and revealing some new functionality in the process.

This development was noticed by Android expert Mishaal Rahman in a few lines of code. That recent code update confirms that Android TV 13 will be discontinued in its entirety, and the next Android Studio Canary edition will flag the operating system as unsupported.


At this point, Android TV 14 Beta is only available to be run via an emulator and is, as the name implies, based on the Android 14 operating system. This code base allows for some new functionality to be introduced to Android TV 14 that will work once Android 14 goes public, as revealed through more code in the beta build.

Among the new features, the one that has caught the most attention is a supposed new way to remap shortcut buttons on the Android TV remote via a new "Magic Button." This was also discovered by Rahman and documented in the tweet below.



The magic button also seemingly has the added functionality to be programmed for switching inputs, a function that is already built in with some Android TV devices such as the Chromecast with Google TV. This particular device already has the option to let you reprogram the built in YouTube button to open either YouTube TV or the actual YouTube app.

Photo by Travis on Unsplash
However, in the case of the other buttons that are pre-programmed, it doesn't seem like you can re-program those as those are tied to brands and license deals. The alternative being that there could be an opening here for some third party or additional remotes released by Google, that will have this magic button available for a more customized experience.

