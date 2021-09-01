Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
iOS Android

Which country has the cheapest mobile data? The most expensive? Find out where the U.S. ranks

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Which country has the cheapest mobile data? The most expensive? Find out where the U.S. ranks
According to fresh data reported by StockApps, in July the total number of people using a mobile phone worldwide neared 5.3 billion or 67% of the world's population. That was up by more than 117 million people or 2.3% based on data published in the We Are Social Digital 2021 report

Europe was the region with the most mobile phone users last year as 86% of Europeans owned a mobile handset and that number is expected to rise to 87% by 2025. North America was next with 84% of the population on the continent owning a mobile phone. By 2025, that number is expected to rise to 85%. According to Hootsuite, as of July smartphones accounted for 6.4 billion or 79% of the world's mobile connections compared to the 310 million routers, tablets, and portable PCs that add up to a 3.8% market share.

Growth in smartphone users should be accompanied by growth in mobile data traffic. From the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of this year, the global average monthly mobile data traffic hit 66 exabytes (or billions of gigabytes) in the first quarter of 2021, a 68% jump year-over-year.

A vast majority of this mobile data traffic, 73%, came from Android handsets. Despite making up such a large percentage of global mobile data traffic, Android users consumed 1.8% less data than the amount used during the previous year. 26.3% of global mobile data traffic comes from iOS users.

Did you ever wonder which country offers the least expensive mobile data? Israel's average mobile data cost 5 cents per GB. Italy and Russia were next at 27 cents and 29 cents per GB, respectively. In the U.S., mobile data costs on average $3.33 per GB which is pricier than the $1.42 per GB charged in the U.K. Greece ranks as the most expensive country for mobile data with an average price of $8.16 per GB. Also on the pricey side is wireless service in the UAE ($7.62 per GB), New Zealand ($6.99), and Canada ($5.72).

The global average of mobile data is $4.07 per GB.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Report estimates how much your iPhone 12 model will be worth once the 2021 series is launched
by Alan Friedman,  2
Report estimates how much your iPhone 12 model will be worth once the 2021 series is launched
These states can legally store ID, driver's license in Apple Wallet with iOS 15
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
These states can legally store ID, driver's license in Apple Wallet with iOS 15
AT&T asks the FCC to review and possibly block T-Mobile from buying more 5G mid-band spectrum
by Alan Friedman,  2
AT&T asks the FCC to review and possibly block T-Mobile from buying more 5G mid-band spectrum
Samsung's 200MP monster sensor could be announced tomorrow
by Doroteya Borisova,  4
Samsung's 200MP monster sensor could be announced tomorrow
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless