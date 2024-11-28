Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages

Android Auto has recently experienced a strange bug, adding "oh" to the end of some messages that it reads aloud. This behavior has been spotted in apps like WhatsApp, Teams, Facebook, and Google Messages.

Android Auto's speech-to-text and text-to-speech features are very important when you're driving, as they help you stay focused on the road and not look at your phone. But right now, a strange bug (or what seems to be a bug) in Android Auto is getting in the way of hearing your text messages right.

Some users of Android Auto have noticed the bug and reported it on Reddit. It seems people are hearing "oh" inserted at the end of messages. The bug has been spotted across different messaging apps including WhatsApp, Teams, Facebook, and even Google Messages.

Right now, it's unclear what triggers the strange behavior, but it seems quite a lot of users are affected. It is not clear also if this is indeed a bug or some weird attempt to make sure the reading voice sounds more human-like with hesitation sounds...

At the moment, this situation, although annoying, seems harmless and is not causing any serious issues to Android Auto apart from some slight frowning. However, the issue could become more inconvenient with something like a two-factor code violation text.

For now, the situation has not been acknowledged by Google and it is unclear if a workaround is available. If that kind of behavior annoys you, maybe you can go through your messages when you park your car for the moment if you're experiencing this issue.

I personally think that although the bug seems not to be too critical, it would probably annoy me. Even small bugs annoy me quite a lot sometimes, especially if I'm busy focusing on the road. Or maybe I'd laugh. Who knows, I haven't experienced this bug, but somehow I think it may sound funny with some messages, won't it?
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

