Android 16 might finally fix a privacy problem you didn’t know you had

Android 16

Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Android 16

Android 16

Google has since confirmed this behavior, clarifying that the redaction will only trigger in what it calls “higher risk scenarios.” These include moments when the phone isn’t connected to Wi-Fi or hasn’t been unlocked recently — situations that might indicate the device is in unfamiliar hands.While Android already lets users manage lock screen notification privacy manually through settings, this new system-level behavior adds an automatic layer that acts independently of those choices. In short, even if you’ve chosen to show everything on the lock screen,might still hide certain messages when it senses a potential security risk.This change builds on a similar approach introduced in Android 15 , where Google began blocking third-party apps from reading notifications that include OTPs, even if those apps had notification access. Both features rely on Android System Intelligence to parse messages and detect the presence of sensitive content before deciding how it should be handled.It’s still early in thedevelopment cycle, and features in developer previews can sometimes be modified or removed before the final release. But now that Google has officially acknowledged this change, there’s a strong chance it will stick around for the stable version expected later this year.If it does, Android users may finally get a smart balance between convenience and privacy — especially when it comes to keeping their login codes safe from prying eyes.