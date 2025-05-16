Android 16 might finally fix a privacy problem you didn’t know you had
Google quietly added a feature to Android 16 beta that hides sensitive info only when you need it most
Android 16 is adding a subtle, yet important, layer of security aimed at protecting one of your most vulnerable pieces of information: one-time passwords (OTPs). Starting with the first Developer Preview, the new version of Android will automatically hide sensitive notification content from the lock screen — particularly when it includes two-factor authentication codes — but only under certain conditions.
Google has since confirmed this behavior, clarifying that the redaction will only trigger in what it calls “higher risk scenarios.” These include moments when the phone isn’t connected to Wi-Fi or hasn’t been unlocked recently — situations that might indicate the device is in unfamiliar hands.
While Android already lets users manage lock screen notification privacy manually through settings, this new system-level behavior adds an automatic layer that acts independently of those choices. In short, even if you’ve chosen to show everything on the lock screen, Android 16 might still hide certain messages when it senses a potential security risk.
It’s still early in the Android 16 development cycle, and features in developer previews can sometimes be modified or removed before the final release. But now that Google has officially acknowledged this change, there’s a strong chance it will stick around for the stable version expected later this year.
If it does, Android users may finally get a smart balance between convenience and privacy — especially when it comes to keeping their login codes safe from prying eyes.
This new behavior was first noticed earlier this month after Android 16 DP1 became available. While digging into the preview, it was discovered that some notifications no longer displayed full content on the lock screen, even when settings were configured to show sensitive information. Specifically, the Android System Intelligence service appears to detect OTP codes and withholds their contents by default, keeping them hidden unless certain security conditions are met.
Sensitive notification on lock screen of Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 (left) vs Android 16 DP1 (right). | Image credit — Android Authority
This change builds on a similar approach introduced in Android 15, where Google began blocking third-party apps from reading notifications that include OTPs, even if those apps had notification access. Both features rely on Android System Intelligence to parse messages and detect the presence of sensitive content before deciding how it should be handled.
