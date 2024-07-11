Android 15 will embrace Matter smart home devices by supporting the Thread protocol
Up Next:
Android 15 is adding support for Thread, a low-power mesh networking protocol specifically designed for Matter smart home devices. This opens the door to potentially seamless smart home experiences as Matter enables smart home devices to communicate with each other, regardless of brand. Matter doesn’t replace communication protocols like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi but acts as a universal language, standardizing the way devices talk to each other.
While Thread is not yet as widespread as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, its adoption is increasing. Major tech players are integrating Thread into their devices, with Google enabling certain TVs to function as Thread border routers, bridging Thread networks to Wi-Fi. Notably, Apple has already incorporated Thread radios into the iPhone 15 Pro models, demonstrating a commitment to this technology.
Thread, with its mesh networking capabilities, offers unique advantages over traditional protocols. It is highly power efficient, a key benefit for battery-powered devices, and allows devices to relay signals and route data more efficiently. This results in a more reliable connection that is also easily scalable, addressing common issues in smart homes.
While Thread is not yet as widespread as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, its adoption is increasing. Major tech players are integrating Thread into their devices, with Google enabling certain TVs to function as Thread border routers, bridging Thread networks to Wi-Fi. Notably, Apple has already incorporated Thread radios into the iPhone 15 Pro models, demonstrating a commitment to this technology.
Android 15 Thread network settings | Image credit — Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority)
According to the findings, Android 15 will not only include support for the Thread network stack but also introduce a "Use Thread" toggle in its settings, as can be seen in the above images. This allows devices with Thread radios to communicate directly with other Thread network devices, bypassing the need for a separate Thread border router. This direct communication can enhance the speed and responsiveness of smart home actions, and even allow for local operation without internet access.
While the specific Android phones that will incorporate Thread radios are yet to be confirmed, the addition of Thread support in Android 15 marks a significant step towards greater interoperability and improved performance in smart homes. This could potentially revolutionize the way smart devices interact, fostering a more connected and seamless experience for users. I'm definitely looking forward to when I can incorporate more smart tech in my home without worrying about which ecosystem they are in.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: