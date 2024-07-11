Android 15 will embrace Matter smart home devices by supporting the Thread protocol

Android 15 Thread network settings | Image credit — Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority)





Android 15





Android 15 marks a significant step towards greater interoperability and improved performance in smart homes. This could potentially revolutionize the way smart devices interact, fostering a more connected and seamless experience for users. I'm definitely looking forward to when I can incorporate more smart tech in my home without worrying about which ecosystem they are in.

According to the findings,will not only include support for the Thread network stack but also introduce a "Use Thread" toggle in its settings, as can be seen in the above images. This allows devices with Thread radios to communicate directly with other Thread network devices, bypassing the need for a separate Thread border router. This direct communication can enhance the speed and responsiveness of smart home actions, and even allow for local operation without internet access.