Android 14 Beta 3.1 is here to fix two key bugs although it could give you a fright

Settings > System > System update. The build number is UPB3.230519.914 and for the Pixel 6 Pro, the update weighs in at 65.14MB. Besides fixing the fingerprint sensor, there is just one other bug fix mentioned in the release notes. There is good news for Pixel users who installed Android 14 Beta 3 and have been unable to use their under-display fingerprint sensor. Yes, Google has released Android 14 Beta 3.1 and you can find the update by going to Settings > System > System update.





Let's just give you the two bug fixes listed:

Fixed issues where Fingerprint Unlock was either unavailable or unusable on some devices. (Issue #284360298, Issue #284529436, Issue #284436572)

Fixed platform compatibility issues that were affecting mapping SDKs, which caused dependent apps to crash in some cases.

While it is great to have the fingerprint sensor back and not have to worry about apps crashing, there are plenty of other weird, buggy things happening with Android 14 Beta 3 including one bug that shows your battery percentage at 100% even when it isn't, and another glitch that shows a second layer of data that covers the status bar at the top of the display.









And the one bug that has been a royal pain in the rear for many Pixel users, the one that prevents users from sharing websites, apps and other files with others, is still not fixed with Android 14 Beta 3.1. For me, this has been the biggest issue with Android 14 Beta 3.







Things got scary after installing the latest Beta update when I couldn't make a call on my Pixel. That's right, for one brief moment it appeared that the update broke my cellular connection. So I went to Settings > Network & internet > SIMs and noticed the eSIM for my phone was listed as inactive with my carrier. I tapped on the carrier's name under the SIMs page and a prompt appeared allowing me to turn on the eSIM and it went back on giving me my cellular connection back. If this happens to you, follow the same routine listed above. If that doesn't help, grab someone else's phone (with permission, of course), or a landline, and call your carrier.





Android 14 Beta 3.1 comes with the June 5, 2023 security patch bringing my Pixel 6 Pro up to date in this department for the first time in months. We should note that the Pixel models eligible to join the Android 14 Beta program include the Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7a.





Pixel users subscribed to the Android 14 Beta program want the share feature back and hopefully, Google won't make us wait much longer.

