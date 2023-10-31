Android 13 is now the most popular version of the world's most-used mobile operating system

Android 13

Despite the fragmentation problem, Google has made some progress in recent years. The company has been working with manufacturers to speed up software updates, and it has also released a number of new features and tools to make it easier for developers to support older devices.



However, there is still more work to be done. Android 9, which was released in 2018, is still the fifth most popular version of the OS, even though devices running it have reached their end of life and will likely not receive any further updates. This means that a significant number of Android users are not getting the latest security patches and bug fixes.



Addressing the fragmentation problem is a complex challenge, but it is one that Google and Android manufacturers need to work together to solve. By speeding up software updates, making it easier for developers to support older devices, and educating users about the importance of software updates, Google and manufacturers can help to ensure that all Android users have access to the latest security patches and bug fixes. Hopefully, we can reach a point where it won't take an entire year for the latest OS to become the standard that is installed on users' devices.