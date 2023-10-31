Android 13 is now the most popular version of the world's most-used mobile operating system
Android 13 is now the most popular version of the operating system, according to the latest distribution numbers released by Google. The OS is running on 22.4% of all devices, up from 15% in May 2023. This is a significant increase for Android 13, which was released just over a year ago.
Spotted by Mishaal Rahman and GizChina (and as reported by Android Police), the newly published October 1st 2023 numbers from Android Studio, show that the adoption rate of Android 13 has improved. Android is known for its wide range of devices and manufacturers, each with its own software update schedule. This can make it difficult for users to get the latest version of the OS, even if their device is still capable of running it.
Despite the fragmentation problem, Google has made some progress in recent years. The company has been working with manufacturers to speed up software updates, and it has also released a number of new features and tools to make it easier for developers to support older devices.
Addressing the fragmentation problem is a complex challenge, but it is one that Google and Android manufacturers need to work together to solve. By speeding up software updates, making it easier for developers to support older devices, and educating users about the importance of software updates, Google and manufacturers can help to ensure that all Android users have access to the latest security patches and bug fixes. Hopefully, we can reach a point where it won't take an entire year for the latest OS to become the standard that is installed on users' devices.
However, there is still more work to be done. Android 9, which was released in 2018, is still the fifth most popular version of the OS, even though devices running it have reached their end of life and will likely not receive any further updates. This means that a significant number of Android users are not getting the latest security patches and bug fixes.
