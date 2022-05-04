Google releases Android 12 QPR Beta 3; update fixes major camera bug

Google rolled out Android 12 QPR Beta 3 this afternoon. This is the third beta version of the upcoming June Quarterly Feature Drop coming to compatible Pixel devices. It features the May security patch that was received Monday by all other compatible Pixel models receiving the stable, public Android update.







Besides the security patch, the beta also exterminates a bug that makes a white line appear on Pixel 6 Pro models that were not set up to always display time and other information on the lock screen. The beta also gets rid of issues that reduce the quality of phone calls and limit connectivity. It also exterminates a bug causing the NHS COVID-19 app to crash whenever it is launched.





Issues that remain open include one that csuses the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to crash when trying totake a photograph with either model. And in some cases, the Google Camera app in a device's personal profile will display a work profile indicator. There is still speculation that the Pixel 6 Pro will have the Face unlock photo recognition feature added with the June Quarterly Feature Drop even if it doesn't appear in the beta.

Today's beta release will be the final one before the June Pixel Quarterly Feature Drop is released on June 6th, Also, keep in mind that if you plan on installing Android 12 QPR Beta 3, you will not be able to install Android 13 beta 1 on your phone and will have to wait for Android 13 beta 2.







If you want to install Android 12 QPR Beta 3 on your compatible Pixel handset, tap on this link which will take you to the Android Beta Program. Tap on the banner that says "View your eligible devices" and you'll see an image of your Pixel with the words Opt-In on the bottom. Within 24 hours you will receive an OTA update that includes the QPR Beta. As Google says, "Once enrolled, your device will receive regular over-the-air (OTA) updates to the latest Android 12 builds through (and including) the final QPR release."





In case you've been wondering, QPR stands for Quarterly Platform Release which is another way of saying Quarterly Feature Drop. If you're looking forward to having Face unlock added to your Pixel 6 Pro, let us see you raise your hand in the comment section below.

