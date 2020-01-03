Kuo’s latest report reveals Apple changing suppliers for key products
First off, Apple is adding another manufacturer of AirPods Pro. Despite the hefty $250 price tag, the wireless earbuds are performing better than even Apple expected and now the Chinese company Goertek is joining in to help Apple keep up with demand.
Quanta is being pushed out from another supply chain, that of the iPod Touch. The iPod will be manufactured by BYD Electronic instead. BYD is also set to take care of around 20% of non-cellular iPad orders.
So, Quanta Computer drew the short stick this time around but the report gives no explanation about why that is. Currently, the news doesn’t seem to have affected Quanta’s share price but the situation might be different once the lost orders manifest as lower quarterly profits.
Should we expect a noticeable change in the quality of the aforementioned Apple products? Not really. Apple’s strict QC will likely make sure products from different plants are identical as far as users are concerned. Still, the moves send a message that Apple won't hesitate to drop a supplier if it's not happy with it.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):