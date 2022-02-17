An issue with Google Assistant may prevent you from controlling lights



In a recent In a recent post on Reddit, u/usernamechecquesout shared a screenshot of a few unsuccessful attempts to control the lights in their smart home setup. In the screenshot, the Redditor showed how they ordered Google Assistant to max and dim the lights in their home and also set the light intensity and light brightness. In response to the commands, Google Assistant said that it doesn't understand what it needs to do.







Further down the tread, many Redditors also reported the same issue. Some users even shared that they experienced the problem of Google Assistant not controlling lights on all of their devices. Furthermore, it appears that not even resetting the devices has managed to solve the problem.



One Redditor discovered a solution of some sort. However, they claim that it only works 5 out of 10 times, so we can't confirm that they fixed the problem. The Redditor's solution is to rename certain rooms. For example, they said that when you tell Google Assistant: 'Turn on the kitchen lights,' it doesn't carry out the command, but if you tell it 'Turn on kitchen,' it would 'kinda work.'



Interestingly enough, some Redditors said that they did not experience the same issue and that Google Assistant 'behaved as expected' when they told it to control the lights. The people at XDA Developers also reported that when they ordered Google Assistant to control the lights in their homes, they, too, didn't encounter the issue. This means that the bug with Google Assistant may only be affecting certain users.



Google has been notified of the issue, but no official statement has been published, and there is no information on when the problem with Google Assistant not controlling lights will be resolved.

Apparently, there is some kind of issue with Google Home. Many Google Home users have reported being unable to control their lights using Google Assistant for several days now (via).