Man sues Apple after the battery on his iPhone 6 explodes causing injuries
Apple is being sued by a gentleman named Robert Franklin of Hopkins County, Texas whose iPhone 6 battery exploded in 2019 causing injuries to his eyes and wrist. The suit was filed today in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas and blames a defect in the iPhone 6 battery for the blast. The lawsuit states that "The iPhone 6 battery contains a defect which makes it unable to reliably perform its function of powering the iPhone 6 without overheating. This defect creates a danger of explosion and fire in the iPhone 6."
Notably, the suit doesn't mention the condition of the iPhone 6 at the time of the explosion. The iPhone 6 launched in 2015 and by his own admission, the unit that Mr. Franklin purchased was sold to him in 2018. The blast took place the following year and the court filing doesn't state whether the phone was new or used when purchased.