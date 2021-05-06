Man sues Apple after the battery on his iPhone 6 explodes causing injuries





On August 15th, 2019, Franklin was listening to music on the iPhone 6 that he had purchased in 2018 when he noticed that the music on the phone started to skip. As he went to pick up his phone to see what was going wrong with the device, it exploded in his face injuring his eyes and causing him to fall. Trying to stop the fall, the plaintiff tried to brace himself with his right hand causing an injury to his wrist and both his eyes and wrist continue to hurt him to this day.





The plaintiff is seeking class action certification for the suit and claims to have suffered financial damages from the blast including the court costs and attorney's fees that he will have to pay. He is asking for damages in excess of $75,000 and greater than $5 million for the entire class. That includes reimbursement for the defective phone and the battery, and the cost of a replacement device.





