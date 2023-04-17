AMC+ is getting an ad-supported tier by October
AMC Networks is doing what other streaming services have done in the last couple of years, trying to bring more products to the market in an attempt to appeal to more customers. The latest announcement from the streaming service involves the upcoming release of an AMC+ ad-tier that will most likely don’t come for free.
Targeted streaming services Shudder, IFC Films Unlimited and Sundance Now that can be accessed through the AMC+ premium bundle, as opposed to being purchased individually services, will be included in the ad-supported tier, AMC Networks announced earlier today.
AMC Networks’ move makes perfect sense if the company wants to keep up with the competition. The new offer will allow the company’s advertising partners to reach viewers on AMC+.
In case you haven’t check out AMC+ yet, the streaming service’s premium bundle offers access to a lineup of popular original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV, as well as full access to targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.
Currently, AMC+ is available in Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, and the United States. The service costs $8.99 per month in the US.
The ad-supported version of AMC+ will be launched later this year and promises to offer “additional flexibility to subscribers and allow the company’s advertising partners to reach viewers on its flagship streaming product.”
“With our new series content, library titles and other targeted streaming platforms that are all bundled into AMC+, partners can move beyond individual shows and even series and choose to ‘own’ whole genres and franchises, and drive messaging to target audiences no matter what they are watching or where. We’ve never been able to offer this level of sweeping yet highly focused reach before in such an effective and comprehensive way,” said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks.
